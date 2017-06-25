Labor shortages pose challenge for humming New Hampshire economy

New Hampshire’s jobless rate remained one of the lowest in the nation in May, continuing a steady pace of job creation and moderate wage gains, but some economists see potential labor shortages taking the wind out of the state’s sails.

The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate last month came in at 2.9 percent, a 0.1-point increase from the previous month and about the same as it was a year ago, the New Hampshire Employment Security agency reported. Over the past year, however, the state has added 5,300 jobs, the agency said.

But Russ Thibeault, president of Applied Economic Research in Laconia, said employers at all levels have been expressing concerns about not being able to find workers to fill positions.

“It is the major economic issue in the state,” Thibeault told Watchdog.org. “The labor shortage is on top of everyone’s list of economic problems the state is facing.”

State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, echoed some of those sentiments, noting that Oracle just bought a company in Manchester and now needs 100 workers. Many companies around the state are sounding the drumbeat for a more educated workforce, D’Allesandro said.

“It’s extremely important because we have such a low unemployment rate,” he told Watchdog.org.

The senator has been an advocate of the state spending more money on educating and retraining its workforce, but the state budget passed by the legislature on Wednesday does not contain funding for workforce training. Republicans have been opposed to such spending initiatives, the senator said.

But this year’s capital budget contains $2.5 billion for affordable housing, according to D’Allesandro, and these funds will help to provide the type of housing needed to keep skilled younger people living and working in New Hampshire. One way to help alleviate worker shortages is to encourage college-age people not to migrate to other states, he said.

Although the senator described the state’s economy as in good shape, he said there are “help wanted” signs everywhere and ongoing difficulties finding skilled workers in professions such as nursing.

“There’s plenty of work,” D’Allesandro said. “The issue is finding the people. [The economy] is steady and moving in the right direction and will continue to do so.”

A legitimate concern for policymakers is that if businesses in the state can’t find skilled workers to expand their operations, they could relocate to other states or outsource projects, according to Greg Bird, an economist at the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies in Concord.

“If you look at the data in charts or tabular format, I don’t think the data will guarantee you have a labor shortage,” Bird told Watchdog.org

“They all say that one of their biggest problems is that they can’t find qualified labor,” he said.

And high school graduates often go to out-of-state universities because New Hampshire’s university systems is among the most expensive in the nation, according to Bird.

“That’s talent out the door,” he said.

One option for the state would be to retrain workers in lower-paying industries, such as hospitality, so they could move a few steps up the economic ladder and work in areas such as advanced manufacturing, Bird said.

Economic growth rates around the state remain uneven, he said, with the counties close to Boston experiencing the most expansion and other parts of the state struggling.

“Most of our rural areas are still in tough times,” Bird said.

Wages have been inching up in recent years as the economy strengthened, he said. They dropped off after the 2008 recession hit, and they haven’t seen real upward movement until 2014-15, according to Bird. Still, the wage gains have been moderate, he said.

“We are seeing wage gains, and we are seeing wage gains throughout the distribution of income,” Bird said.

Overall, the state’s economy is doing well, rivaling Massachusetts in terms of private sector economic growth, the economist said. The unemployment rate should hold steady or continue to move downward in the near future, according to Bird.

“My poker bet is that we will stay there [at 2.9 percent] or go lower,” he said.

One thing that might limit in-migration to New Hampshire is that a number of local communities have growth controls in place, so it’s difficult to build new housing in many areas, Thibeault said.

“Most development controls in New Hampshire are at the community levels,” he said.

But one possibility that might stave off future labor shortages involves the 85,000 people per day who commute from New Hampshire into Massachusetts to work. With upward pressure on wages in New Hampshire, those commuters might opt to say good-bye to their commutes and take some of the higher-paying jobs available in New Hampshire, Thibeault said.

Meanwhile, the state’s overall economic growth looks positive in the near future, he said, suggesting productive times for anybody who wants to work.

“Right now, unless the nation dips into a recession, we will continue to have a tight labor situation,” Thibeault said.