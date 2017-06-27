Minnesota ramps up job production, but some see its economy as underperforming

Recent rosy statistics paint Minnesota as outpacing its neighbors in job production over the past year and bearing down on unemployment, but others see a sputtering economy that’s beset by troubling tax policies.

Minnesota in 2016 added more than 32,000 people to its workforce, according to newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number is more than double the performance of similarly sized Wisconsin, which added 15,420 to its employment rolls over the same time period.

And Minnesota’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in May, the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reported last week. Minnesota also saw the number of jobs in the state cut by 7,200 in May, but this follows gains of more than 28,000 jobs in the three previous months.

Dave Senf, a projections analyst with DEED, credited the state’s jobs performance to a highly diversified economy, a well-educated workforce and a strong performance by the farming sector before a recent agricultural price drops. And he downplayed the elimination of 7,200 jobs last month.

“It’s not a concern unless it occurs for six months straight,” Senf told Illinois News Network. “It bounces around.”

Other observers, however, say the recent numbers mask troubling trends and public policies in the state.

John Phelan, an economist with the Center for the American Experience in Golden Valley, views the state drifting toward less productive employment as fewer people enter high-tech industries. In addition, less investment capital is flowing into the state, Phelan said.

“Labor forces are becoming more and more weighted to these less productive jobs,” he told Illinois News Network, pointing to expansion in the state’s health and education sectors, which tend to generate less gross domestic product growth overall.

And although some in Minnesota credit the state’s education system with helping to provide a skilled workforce, Phelan sees the possibility of skill shortages in the future due to a mismatch between the labor supply and the labor demand.

“We have an awful lot of people going off to liberal arts colleges,” he said, adding that there are more liberal arts students than there are jobs available for them.

But Phelan acknowledged than manufacturing was a bright spot in the state economy. The May figures from DEED showed that manufacturing jobs were up by 800, while mining and logging jobs increased by 100.

“Minnesota taxes its manufacturing sector quite lightly,” he said.

Much of the mining and logging activities take place in the northern part of the state, which is one of the most economically depressed areas of Minnesota, and past federal policy decisions have limited those types of economic activities, Phelan said.

“The Obama administration effectively outlawed mining in the north of Minnesota,” he said, adding that the Trump administration may reverse those restrictions.

Mike Hickey, Minnesota state director for the National Federation for Independent Business (NFIB), also doesn’t see the state as a business paradise. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers published in 2016 showed Minnesota at No. 30 in job growth and No. 32 in personal income growth, he said.

“Those are pretty bad stats,” Hickey told Illinois News Network.

NFIB members in the state complain that Minnesota’s overall tax structure is actually slowing job growth, he said. At 9.85 percent, the state’s personal income tax rate – which most small businesses pay – is the fourth highest in the nation, according to Hickey, and the state’s estate tax has also pushed residents to move elsewhere.

In addition, the commercial property tax is not competitive with other states, he said, and many business owners express concerns about being able to find qualified employees to fill positions.

Small businesses are also bracing for a vote by the Minneapolis City Council to increase the minimum wage there to $15, as compared to the statewide minimum of $9.50 an hour, according to Hickey. The result might be an increase in business labor costs that will hurt small restaurants in the city, he said.

“A lot of them may go out of businesses,” Hickey said.

Another concern in the state’s labor market is racial disparity, according to Oriane Casale, assistant director of DEED’s Labor Market Information Office. Employers need to be more conscious of the problem and lead by example, Casale said.

“If they are not hiring a diverse workforce, that is impacting the state overall,” she told Illinois News Network.

Some labor shortages are also occurring as the unemployment rate moves downward, Casale said. But the workforce has been buoyed by immigrants from other nations coming into the state and filling in-demand positions, such as personal care aides.

“Our real hope is not necessarily migration from other states but migration from other countries,” she said.