Congressional bill would allow private donations to fund abandoned mine redevelopment

A bill filed in the U.S. House would allow private donations help revitalize the nation’s abandoned mines so they can be used for recreational areas.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, says there’s a hurdle keeping private foundations from renovating abandoned mines across the nation. LaHood said it’s modeled after a program in Pennsylvania, which has done this with a number of its mines. He wants to allow it to happen nationwide

“The reason why they haven’t been able to do that in the past is sometimes there is a liability associated with those abandoned mines,” he said. “These mines have been long abandoned.”

LaHood’s bill, introduced last week, would lift some of the liability on these charitable organizations. He says this will allow them to repurpose the areas for hunting, fishing and other activities.

“If you are a third party group and you want to come in and take over that land, if you meet certain criteria, you’ll be able to do that,” he said.

There is $10 billion worth of abandoned mine sites with no living responsible party across the country. The outstanding abandoned mine land liability in Illinois is $156 million. States are currently responsible for these projects and receive money from a dedicated fund supported by fees from coal operators.

Members of both conservation groups and the coal industry have expressed support for LaHood’s bill.

“[Trout Unlimited] stands ready to expand our work to clean up abandoned mine pollution, but we need passage of the Community Reclaimer legislation to make it happen,” President Chris Wood said.

“This is vital work that is necessary in helping keep our mines clean, safe, and available for reuse,” said Phil Gonet, president of the Illinois Coal Association.