Colorado in focus: DaVita CEO for governor? Candidacy would trigger a flood of cash, controversy

Denver Post: DaVita CEO for governor? Candidacy would trigger a flood of cash and controversy

One of the most feared names in Colorado’s early race for governor is a celebrity CEO with a cheerleader’s disposition and a love of “The Three Musketeers.”

But the well-documented quirks of Kent Thiry, who leads the Denver-based dialysis giant DaVita Inc., belie the tools the 61-year-old multimillionaire from Englewood has at his disposal if he chooses to join the crowded field as a Republican candidate.

The most powerful of them: a small fortune and a cache of valuable voter data he helped collect last year during a successful push to pass two Colorado ballot initiatives.

The prospect has worried strategists in both parties, because rich candidates have a big advantage in Colorado races, where they can give unlimited money to their own campaigns to overcome strict donation limits for others.

Daily Camera: In the heated fracking world, a Boulder company’s new chemistry may help cool the waters

Clean Chemistry, a Boulder-based chemical technology company, has spent five years developing a way to clean frack water in the oil fields that it believes will slash costs enough to make re-using water affordable, a key challenge in an industry that uses thousands of gallons of the precious resource daily.

Water is a key ingredient in oil and gas production and there is growing pressure to reuse it.

But it’s an expensive proposition, so expensive that most Colorado companies simply inject used frack water into the ground, a practice some consider dangerous and potentially damaging to groundwater resources.

Clean Chemistry CEO Damon Waters hopes to change that. “Our chemistry is enabling reuse in the oil field, instead of sourcing water out of a river to frack a well and then disposing of the waste water way down in the geology, never to be seen again.”

ABC 7: Changes in policies regarding Cuba already having an impact on business here in Colorado

“What it does is put a cloud over Cuba.”

That’s how Anna Alejo, Colorado Director of the 10x10K Cuba technology competition describes President Trump’s decision to roll back Obama-era policies regarding Cuba.

“The fear is that by using such harsh language in his approach with Cuba last week that the hard line within the communist party is going to prevail when Raul (Castro) leaves next year,” Alejo told Anne Trujillo on this week’s Politics Unplugged.

Alejo is working to bring more Cuban software engineers to the Colorado, and send more technology experts to Cuba to trade ideas and encourage investment.