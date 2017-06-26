Pennsylvania in focus: What you need to know about Pa.’s budget deadline talks

Patriot News: Cigarettes, gambling and jobs: What you need to know about Pa.’s budget deadline talks

OK Pennsylvania. You did your part to pay for prisons, state universities, a safety net for the poor, that state trooper who just clocked your speed on the interstate.

Now, it’s up to your elected representatives to decide how to spend all that largesse, re: your tax dollars. And in some cases, raise some more.

If all goes well, we are one week and $2.2 billion away from a new budget deal for fiscal 2017-18, which starts on July 1.

That means lots of wheeling and dealing ahead. So, if you care about school funding, the spread of legalized gambling, quality of life issues for the poor, or just the general level of state spending, this would be a good week to pay attention.

WFMZ 69: Protesters, labor leaders want gas drillers to pay extraction tax in Pa.

Rain didn’t stop protesters, labor leaders and elected officials from holding a rally outside of the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown on Friday.

They’re pushing for an extraction tax on natural gas drilling operations across the state. Protesters said it happens in most, if not all, states besides Pennsylvania.

They want revenue generated from the tax to go toward the state’s budget gap to prevent cuts to pre-kindergarten, long-term care, and veterans programs.

State Republican leaders told 69 News they disagree.

York Dispatch: Dallastown district raises taxes to limit

he Dallastown Area school board approved a final 2017-18 budget that includes the highest tax increase possible under a cap set by the state.

The board voted 5-3 on June 15 to adopt the $104.3 million budget that will hike property taxes by 3.2 percent.

The increase will raise the millage rate from 22.93 mills to 23.66 mills, adding about $110 in taxes annually for a home assessed at $150,510 — the average assessment in the district.

The budget includes several position changes, including shifting some full-time positions to part time.

Several paraprofessional positions were either reduced or eliminated, saving the district approximately $148,000, according to a list of budget highlights.