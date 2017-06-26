Florida in focus: Half of Florida’s legislators rate ‘F’ or ‘D’ in their support for open records

Miami Herald: Half of Florida’s legislators rate ‘F’ or ‘D’ in their support for open records

Half of Florida’s legislators failed or nearly failed in a review of their support for public records and meetings given by Florida newspapers and an open-government group after this year’s legislative sessions.

In a “scorecard” produced by the Florida Society of News Editors and based on information provided by Florida’s First Amendment Foundation — which tracked a priority list of public records exemptions — the 160 legislators totaled three Fs, 77 Ds, 71 Cs, and 9 Bs.

Each year FSNE completes a project devoted to Sunshine Week, a nationwide initiative to educate the public about the importance of transparent government. This year FSNE members created a scoring system to grade legislators on their introduction of bills and their final votes.

“As an advocate for open government, the grades of course, are disappointing,” said Barbara Petersen, president of the First Amendment Foundation, a nonprofit supported mostly by newspapers and broadcasters.

Florida Times-Union: Local officials to consider toll for Florida Keys highway

Local officials in the Florida Keys are launching a study into whether a toll could be placed on the highway that connects the chain of islands to the Florida mainland.

The Miami Herald reported Sunday that Monroe County Commissioners have endorsed a resolution calling for a study. The resolution says the tolls would apply to non-residents only.

U.S. 1 is the primary road that runs from the peninsula all the way to Key West.

One county commissioner said the idea of putting a toll on U.S. 1 has been around for 30 years. The paper reported some residents and businesses are fearful tolls could scare away tourists.