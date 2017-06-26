Wisconsin in focus: Tourism, hospitality, manufacturing groups bristle at highway tolling talk

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin lawmakers will miss budget deadline as talks slow

State officials have already missed their deadline to pass a budget — it’s just that not everyone has realized it yet.

GOP lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker can still make a respectable showing compared to the budgets passed by previous Legislatures and governors. But it’s too late to pass a bill and get Walker to sign it before the state’s current budget runs out on June 30 — a mere five days hence.

Senate and Assembly leaders have reached a general agreement on increasing funding for rural school districts with small budgets. But there’s still no deal yet on other key disagreements such as transportation and taxes.

“It’s an artificial deadline,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), who readily acknowledges that the budget will be late. “I’m not worried about it.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin cottage owners

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld Wisconsin court rulings that the owners of a family cottage on Lake St. Croix were not entitled to compensation over development regulations that bar the sale of the family’s adjacent lot.

The Murrs wanted to sell the lot to finance an upgrade to the cottage their parents built 56 years ago, and argued that St. Croix County has essentially taken their land through strict shoreline development and conservation rules and should pay just compensation for that loss under the Fifth Amendment.

But the county and the state say the family’s two adjacent parcels, taken together, would easily accommodate a single modern home, and so they have not really lost any value. The government also noted that the original owners were aware of the development restrictions when they sold the lots to their children.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, agreed that the Wisconsin courts correctly analyzed the issue as one concerning a single parcel. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was not on the court during arguments in the case, did not participate.