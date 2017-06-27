Colorado in focus: Banning kids from smartphones is a truly dangerous idea (column)

The Denver Post column: Banning kids from smartphones is a truly dangerous idea

As a childless adult, I sometimes poke fun at those of my friends and colleagues who took the procreation plunge. A favorite (and admittedly silly) line of attack involves suggesting that childrearing does something horrible to their brains.

Even freedom-loving nonconformists can become some of the biggest worriers and nannyists once they’re on the hook for making sure the little buggers grow up safe and proper.

Look, I get it. Raising children in our high-tech, super-connected world presents a host of challenges. I bow in respect to those who manage it well.

But still. This nannyist thing. We’re seeing it now big time in Colorado. Tim Farnum, an anesthesiologist and father of five, seeks to give voters the chance in 2018 to ban children 13 and younger from using smartphones. I do not question that Farnum is sincerely trying to help. The man is so good-hearted he grew concerned — after already raising older children — that smartphones were making his preteens surly.

The Daily Camera: Supreme Court takes on Colorado same-sex couple wedding case

The case asks the high court to balance the religious rights of the baker against the couple’s right to equal treatment under the law. Similar disputes have popped up across the United States.The justices said Monday they will consider whether a baker who objects to same-sex marriage on religious grounds can refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Colorado.

The decision to take on the case reflects renewed energy among the court’s conservative justices, whose ranks have recently been bolstered by the addition of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the high court.

The court will review a Colorado court decision that found baker Jack Phillips and his Masterpiece Cakeshop discriminated against the gay couple under Colorado law.

Denver Post: Colorado is home to 4 of the 15 best small vacation towns in the country

If you think Colorado’s mountain towns make ideal weekend getaways, you’re in good company.

Four Colorado mountain towns made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 15 Best Small Towns to visit in the USA. The magazine’s travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. Each town on the list includes information about best hotels, airfare deals and things to do.

Sonoma, in the heart of one of America’s best wine-making regions, tops the list.

ABC 7: Donor to GOP: No cash until action on health care, taxes

At least one influential donor has informed congressional Republicans that the “Dallas piggy bank” is closed until he sees major action on health care and taxes.

Texas-based donor Doug Deason has already refused to host a fundraiser for two members of Congress and informed House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his checkbook is closed as well.

“Get Obamacare repealed and replaced, get tax reform passed,” Deason said in a pointed message to GOP leaders. “You control the Senate. You control the House. You have the presidency. There’s no reason you can’t get this done. Get it done and we’ll open it back up.”

Indeed, there was a sense of frustration and urgency inside the private receptions and closed-door briefings at the Koch brothers’ donor retreat this weekend in Colorado Springs, where the billionaire conservatives and their chief lieutenants warned of a rapidly shrinking window to push their agenda through Congress and get legislation to President Donald Trump to sign into law.