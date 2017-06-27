Pennsylvania in focus: In towns already hit by steel mill closings, a new casualty: retail jobs

New York Times: In towns already hit by steel mill closings, a new casualty: retail jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Dawn Nasewicz comes from a family of steelworkers, with jobs that once dominated the local Pennsylvania economy. She found her niche in retail.

She manages a store, Ooh La La, that sells prom dresses and embroidered jeans at a local mall. But just as the jobs making automobile springs and rail anchors disappeared, local retail jobs are now vanishing.

“I need my income,” said Ms. Nasewicz, who was told that her store will close as early as August. “I’m 53. I have no idea what I’m going to do.”

Ms. Nasewicz is another retail casualty, one of tens of thousands of workers facing unemployment nationwide as the industry struggles to adapt to online shopping.

Philadelphia Inquirer: More talk, but no Pa. budget deal

It’s crunch time in the state Capitol.

Pennsylvania legislators returned Monday facing a race against the clock to strike a deal on a state budget for the fiscal year that begins this Saturday. Nothing much was moving.

Disagreements over how much to expand gambling continue to dominate talks, with a top Senate Republican on Monday saying the key sticking point is whether the state should allow up to 40,000 bars, restaurants and other establishments with a liquor license to legally install “video gaming terminals” (VGTs), or slots-like machines.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) said Republicans who control the House of Representatives are insisting that any gambling expansion proposal include VGTs, but that there is still resistance in his caucus to such a move.

Patriot News column: Pa. needs stronger regulation of the regulators

Rather than have an honest conversation about Pennsylvania’s regulatory landscape and my legislation (SB561), the Rev, Mitchell Hescox chose polarization and hyperbole in his recent PennLive Opinion piece “Wolf, state House should reject this illegitimate power grab.”

Hescox opposes holding unelected state regulators accountable to the consent of the governed, through their elected representatives, for imposing major rules and regulations. He invokes God and the Bible to mislead and frighten, shamefully raising the preposterous specter of acid rain and birth defects to convey his radical objection to my bill.

The legislation simply says that no regulation with an economic impact to state and local taxpayers and the private sector exceeding $1 million could be imposed without approval of the General Assembly and Governor.

My bill is not retroactive nor does it repeal any existing regulations. Instead, the legislation provides a way to move forward with increased oversight of the regulatory process while better protecting Pennsylvania residents from burdensome regulations that no citizen, or their elected representative, voted to enact.