Florida in focus: Marco Rubio has the president’s ear on Latin America

Miami Herald: Marco Rubio has the president’s ear on Latin America

Donald Trump has a distaste for the State Department and its legions of diplomats tasked with crafting the nation’s foreign policy.

So when it comes to Latin America, the CEO-turned-president is listening to a man he derided on the campaign trail a year ago: Marco Rubio.

It was Rubio who set up a White House meeting with Lilian Tintori, a human-rights activist married to jailed Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez. After the meeting Trump tweeted his support for Lopez, a public rebuke of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

It was Rubio who helped draft a changed Cuba policy in recent weeks, culminating in Trump’s first presidential visit to Miami to fulfill a campaign promise to the conservative Cubans who helped him win the White House.

Tampa Bay Times editorial: Tampa Bay’s Disciples of Darkness

They are Tampa Bay’s Disciples of Darkness. These 12 Florida House members consistently voted this year to keep more public records secret and allow public officials to discuss the public’s business in private. They all received D’s in a legislative scorecard on open government produced by the Florida Society of News Editors. Even those low grades are generous, because Florida’s government-in-the-sunshine laws would have been gutted if all of the terrible bills they voted for would have become law.

These 12 Tampa Bay legislators, who happen to be all Republicans, aren’t alone. The FSNE scorecard handed out three F’s (none in Tampa Bay), 77 D’s, 71 C’s and 9 B’s. But these 12 shared the same disappointing voting records. They all voted to allow two members of any school board, county commission or city council to meet in secret to discuss public business without any public notice or record of what was said. That is illegal now, and it would have taken government into the dark back rooms of 50 years ago.

These lawmakers also voted to take searches for university and college presidents out of the sunshine and keep them secret until the very end, which would have made it impossible to evaluate whether the best candidate was selected. And they voted to keep secret all criminal records in any case where no charges are filed, prosecutors drop the case or the defendants are found not guilty in court. That would mean families could not find out if child abuse charges against their babysitter were dropped, or if their accountant was found not guilty of fraud charges.

The House failed to get the required two-thirds vote to allow public officials to meet in secret, but it passed the bill concerning searches for college presidents.

NBC News: Florida’s billion-dollar drug treatment industry is plagued by overdoses, fraud

For the first responders who found her lifeless body one October morning, 24-year-old Alison Flory was yet another casualty of addiction here on the front line of Florida’s opioid crisis.

To her family, she was a daughter, a beloved sister, a goofy bookworm who made them laugh and a young woman they desperately hoped would get help. She had arrived in South Florida from Illinois just more than a year before she died, seeking treatment for her addiction. Her parents believe it is that treatment, paid for by her family’s excellent insurance, that ultimately got her killed.