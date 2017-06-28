Wisconsin in focus: Lawmakers propose cutting lottery advertising budget

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: More state of Wisconsin workers leaving for private-sector jobs

Workers left state government last year in numbers not seen in more than at least a decade, taking advantage of a tight labor market and the promise of better jobs in the private sector.

With the economy and opportunities growing, nearly one in seven state workers left their positions for another job, retirement or other reasons, according to data released under the state’s open records law. More than one in three personal care aides for the elderly and disabled left their jobs last year.

Wisconsin is not alone in seeing employees leave to take private-sector jobs, said Leslie Scott, executive director of the National Association of State Personnel Executives.

“All states are experiencing it,” Scott said of the turnover. “A good portion of it, frankly, is compensation. States have just not been able to compete with the market.”

WISC 3: UW won’t use state money to cover foundation’s debts

A University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member says taxpayer money will not be tapped to cover debts of the financial troubled UW-Oshkosh Foundation.

Regent Michael M. Grebe said in a statement Tuesday that it would be inappropriate to use taxpayer dollars to cover debts caused by the foundation’s inappropriate real estate projects. Grebe says university officials continue working with foundation leaders to “work through the financial realities” the foundation faces.

The state Department of Justice is investigating the real estate projects, which were the subject of a lawsuit the UW System filed in January against former Chancellor Richard Wells and his chief business officer.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The last beer runs: Minnesotans no longer need to come to Wisconsin for Sunday sales

Sheri Dawson and Barry Heikkila wanted to mix a few cocktails with their favorite brand of tequila so they checked online to see which liquor stores were selling it near their St. Paul, Minn., home.

Then they realized it was Sunday.

If they wanted to buy tequila, they would have to leave their home and travel across the border.

Which is how the Tucson, Ariz., natives ended up at Hudson Liquor over the lunch hour on Sunday, making their purchases and then getting back on Interstate 94 to cross the St. Croix River again.

“This is our last week of doing this,” Heikkila said as he paid for his tequila. “We were one of the ones from out of town who would forget that it was Sunday.”

Sunday was the final booze-soaked hurrah for Wisconsin liquor stores and taverns along the Minnesota border. Starting July 2, for the first time since Minnesota became a state 159 years ago, packaged liquor will be sold legally on Sundays in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.