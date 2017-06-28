Joshua Corney, of Glen Rock, plays “Taps” every night at 8 p.m. to honor the people who have served the U.S.

Five of the six council members voted to restrict Corney.

Corney, who is the sixth council member, did not attend the meeting. He told Fox 43 that he knew he would not be in the meeting because he was having surgery and the issue was not on the agenda.

“(I take) 57 seconds out of each day to show our community and our country that we stand behind the men and women of this country and what they do on a day-to-day basis, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, that’s what this is for.” Corney told the station.

The Patriot News: Bill easing use of police body cameras in Pennsylvania goes to governor’s desk

The Pennsylvania Senate voted 49-1 Tuesday for a bill that should expand the use of body cameras by police across the state, but will limit the public’s direct access to the footage.

The measure now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

The governor said Tuesday after an unrelated appearance that he expects to sign it as a first step in what he and others see as a still-evolving process of coming to grips with a new policing technology.

“I think it’s a start,” Wolf said. “What I know of it, it’s an important first step and I don’t want to let the perfect be the enemy of the good, but I think there’s still some work to do (on body camera issues) as I understand it.”