The Patriot News: Bill allowing school employees to possess guns in schools teed up for Pa. Senate vote

Schools would no longer be weapon-free zones under legislation that the state Senate is likely to vote on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 383 would allow school personnel who have the proper training and pass the same psychiatric evaluation that municipal police officers must pass, to carry a firearm in school.

Sen. Don White, R-Indiana County, who is championing the bill, said it was the school stabbing incident at Franklin Regional High School in 2014 where a student armed with two kitchen knives stabbed and injured 21 people that spurred his interest in allowing school employees who receive training to be armed at school. He pointed out to the Senate Education Committee in April that it can take 35 to 45 minutes for police to respond to a school incident in rural areas.

“Out of the 500 school districts if this were instituted maybe none would choose [to allow it] … but maybe there are few that would,” he said at the time. “I think it is another tool we should give to our school administrators and teachers to consider. That’s all I ask.”

Philadelphia Inquirer: Wolf sees budget ‘progress;’ evidence wanting

Gov. Wolf said Tuesday that state budget talks are going well. The evidence, however, has yet to be seen.

Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year starts Saturday, and legislators have yet to say how they will fill a gaping shortfall in the budget for the fiscal year that ends Friday and raise the money to balance next year’s. Nor have they indicated what they’ll approve spending on the schools, social services, prisons, and the other business of state government.

Even the budget discussions have been particularly out of view.

But Wolf told reporters Tuesday afternoon that work is indeed on track.

Fox News: Pennsylvania man told to stop playing ‘Taps’ outside his home every night