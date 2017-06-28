Florida in focus: Marco Rubio, Rick Scott talk health care as vote put off for now

Tampa Bay Times: Marco Rubio, Rick Scott talk health care as vote put off for now

Minutes after he delayed a vote on a bill to repeal Obamacare when a number of Republican senators said they could not support it as written, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell retreated to his office.

Rick Scott and Marco Rubio were waiting for him.

The pair met with McConnell for half an hour, and after the meeting Rubio said the vote delay was “helpful to us.”

“I’m going to view this entirely through the lens of what this means for Florida,” Rubio said. “The one unique advantage that we have being from Florida is that we have done what this law is going to… encourage other states to do.”

Bay News 9: Death penalty fight between state attorney, Gov. Scott heads to state high court

There is a big showdown happening in Tallahassee Wednesday.

The state’s highest court will hear arguments Wednesday over that question in a legal fight between Gov. Rick Scott and State Attorney Aramis Ayala, whose district covers the Orlando area.

The local state attorney is taking on the governor, and it’s all over the death penalty. And the outcome of this case could have a big impact on cases not just in Orlando but across the state.

Ayala, the state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties, is suing Governor Scott.

The decision from the state’s Supreme Court will determine if we’ll see more death penalty cases at this court house or none at all.

Tallahassee Democrat: ‘I’m not talking’: City attorney advising commissioners to stay silent

Tallahassee City Attorney Lew Shelley is expected to give cover Wedesday to city commissioners who don’t wish to talk about the FBI investigation involving local redevelopment deals.

City Commissioner Scott Maddox said he expects Shelley to advise commissioners not to discuss the matter when the commission meets. Maddox hasn’t returned reporter phone calls or texts since news of the investigation broke, though he offered a single on-the-record comment today after he was approached in person by the Tallahassee Democrat.

“The city attorney has told me he’s going to make a report at (Wednesday’s) meeting and will suggest that commissioners not comment or speculate and allow the authorities to go through their process,” Maddox said.

The Democrat emailed Shelley to ask about Maddox’s comments. His assistant at City Hall contacted the Democrat about an hour later to say Shelley was planning to advise commissioners not to discuss the investigation because doing so would be “pure speculation.” Shelley himself then called the Democrat to say he would not be talking to reporters and if he were quoted in the newspaper, he would publicly deny making the comments.