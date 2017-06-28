Colorado in focus: Colorado pension finances hit ‘critical juncture’ as unfunded liabilities top $32 billion

Denver Post: Colorado pension finances hit “critical juncture” as unfunded liabilities top $32 billion

Colorado’s three largest public pension funds now have about a 40 percent chance of running out of money in the coming decades, putting the Public Employees’ Retirement Association on its most precarious financial footing since the Great Recession.

According to financial projections released last week, Colorado’s public retirement funds are now only 58.1 percent funded, down from 62.1 percent last year and 64.7 percent in 2010 — the year the legislature enacted sweeping reforms to shore up the pension fund.

Because taxpayers and public employees are contributing more money into the fund, the state retirement system is actually on more solid financial ground than it was in 2010. But seven years later, it’s increasingly clear that those reforms — which trimmed benefits and boosted contributions from employees and taxpayers alike — have fallen well short of what was needed.

Friday’s financial report is the first since PERA adopted new formulas to reflect slower stock market growth and longer life expectancies.

ABC 7: Supreme Court orders new look at Colorado voucher program

The Supreme Court is ordering the top Colorado state court to look again at a school voucher program that it had struck down as unconstitutional.

The justices’ action Tuesday follows a ruling a day earlier that was cheered by religious rights groups. The court held that churches could not be excluded from a state grant program for playground surfaces that was open to other charitable organizations.

The policy was based on a provision of the Missouri constitution that prohibits public money from going to religious institutions. The high court ruled that the exclusion violated the First Amendment rights of churches, at least when the money is meant for non-religious purposes.

The Gazette: Colorado Springs City Council OKs higher Comcast fees and medical marijuana business fees

With reluctant votes by some members and failed amendments by others, the Colorado Springs City Council passed a controversial ordinance Tuesday to increase the fees cable TV providers pay the city.

Those increases will be passed on to customers. Over more than two years, the ordinance will raise Comcast’s franchise fee of $1.53 a month per subscriber to a flat 5 percent of the company’s gross cable revenues. At that point, it will raise an estimated $3 million more a year and will cost a subscriber $3.47 a month more. The council passed the ordinance 7-2. Councilmen Don Knight and Andy Pico opposed the measure.

Denver Post: Colorado’s outdoors creates economic powerhouses out of recreation and tourism industries

Colorado’s great outdoors is an economic powerhouse.

Two reports out this week found that the outdoor-recreation and tourism industries, which often lend each other a hand, accounted for $28 billion and $19.7 billion, respectively, in consumer spending last year.

And experts in both industries don’t expect growth to taper off soon.

Neither the Outdoor Industry Association nor the Colorado Tourism Office could say exactly how often tourism and outdoor recreation intersect. But evidence suggests that the two industries are mutually beneficial.

Of the travelers who visit Colorado in the summer, 52 percent take scenic drives, 46 percent visit a state or national park, and 32 percent hike or backpack, said Cathy Ritter, Colorado’s tourism boss.