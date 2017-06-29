Colorado in focus: Colorado ranked No. 1 for economy in the United States

KKTV 11: Colorado ranked No. 1 for economy in the United States

When it comes to factors like unemployment and GDP, Colorado has the best economy in the United States according to a recent report.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed economic growth, poverty, unemployment, job growth and college attainment rates nationwide to compare and rank each state’s economy.

The financial news company highlighted the following statistics to rank the Centennial State the best out of 50:

– 2016 GDP: $292.51 billion (18th largest)

– 5 yr. GDP annual growth rate: 3.0% (tied–4th largest growth)

– Unemployment: 2.3% (the lowest)

– 5 yr. annual employment growth: 2.9% (3rd fastest growth)

Denver Post: Denver millennials may have finally pivoted from renting to buying

Brian Watkins and partner Vanessa Dolge are both under 30 and an exception among people their age: They own — rather than rent — the place where they live.

The pair purchased a bungalow on West Colfax Avenue in Denver this month, capping a nine-month search.

“It’s more about becoming comfortable that you’re making a sound decision for the right reasons given your individual circumstances, because financially it’s a huge commitment,” said Watkins.

Young adults in Denver own homes at a higher rate than their peers in the rest of the country — 34.2 percent versus 32.1 percent, according to a study from Abodo. Among the 45 largest metro areas, Denver ranked 15th for the most millennial homeowners.

The Gazette: Colorado Springs firefighters union petitioning for collective bargaining over pay

The union representing Colorado Springs firefighters filed a petition with the city last week indicating it intends to seek collective bargaining status.

The petition was signed by 80 percent of the Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 5’s members, president Dave Noblitt said. Collective bargaining has been a right of firefighters in the state since 2013, when the Colorado Firefighter Safety Act was passed. Since then, departments in Denver, Fort Collins, Aurora and Pueblo have earned the status, according to their websites. But Colorado Springs doesn’t seem to want to follow suit, Noblitt said.

Denver Post: Fourth Corner intensifies its fight to be first marijuana credit union

The Fourth Corner Credit Union on Friday appealed a lower court’s ruling that denied its bid to become the first Colorado credit union for the marijuana industry.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in January dismissed Fourth Corner’s suit seeking a master account with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Jackson said granting access to the Federal Reserve’s network would “facilitate criminal activity” because marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

“We don’t believe that the courts can rule on the potential of breaking a law before any crime has been committed,” said Mark Goldfogel, Fourth Corner’s executive vice president of industry relations.

Fourth Corner’s brief was filed in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Other banks and financial institutions already are serving the marijuana industry under guidance issued by the Department of the Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the credit union noted.