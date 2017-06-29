Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania is winning secret war for economic development – but will it win Foxconn?

The Patriot-News: Pennsylvania is winning secret war of economic development – but will it win Foxconn?

From the car window, the man from New Jersey can see why Pennsylvania is winning the war.

It’s not an answer found in the green and amber mazes of the state’s rich farmland or the steel and glass that dominate city skylines.

It’s what lies beneath and where it leads.

Along the Pennsylvania Turnpike and throughout southcentral Pennsylvania, travelers can see construction of the Atlantic Sunrise and Mariner East 2 pipelines.

Those multi-billion dollar projects will soon carry the state’s stockpile of energy to market, but they’re already carrying Pennsylvania to a leading spot on the eastern seaboard.

“Surrounded by states in fiscal crisis, Pennsylvania has a new revenue stream that’s very powerful,” said John Boyd, principal owner of The Boyd Company Inc.

His Princeton-based site selection firm just listed Pennsylvania as the cheapest state for manufacturers to do business.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Gov. Wolf says he’s open to borrowing to cover ‘one-time’ budget gap

With two days until the deadline to pass a state budget, Gov. Tom Wolf signaled on Wednesday that he could be willing to borrow more than $1 billion to help balance the state’s books.

Speaking to reporters after a bill-signing outside the Capitol, Mr. Wolf characterized a portion of the state’s steep cash shortfall as “a onetime gap.” He said he was open to borrowing as long as the GOP-controlled Legislature also comes up with ways to raise new dollars to prevent future deficits.

When asked how much that onetime gap was, the Democratic governor said it was between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.

“For that one time, I’m comfortable,” Mr. Wolf added when asked what he would be comfortable borrowing, although he avoided a firm dollar amount.

WFMZ 69: Pennsylvania Senate OKs bill to let school workers have guns

Pennsylvania’s Senate is advancing legislation that would set ground rules for school districts that allow employees to possess a gun on school grounds. Senators approved the bill 28-22 on Wednesday after an emotional hour-long debate. The bill still requires approval in the House, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he opposes it. Senate Bill 383’s sponsor, state Sen. Don White, said he wants to give school districts as many tools as possible to protect children from would-be killers. “Time is a critical element when a violent incident occurs in a school. Many schools in rural areas rely on state police coverage, which means response times can vary. Senate Bill 383 gives trained school personnel the opportunity to serve as first responders,” White said. “If it becomes law, I will sleep better at night knowing our school districts have more tools at their disposal to fight the unspeakable evil that causes a few in our society to seek to harm our children.”

WTAE 4: 68 charged with welfare fraud in Pennsylvania in May

Welfare fraud charges were filed against 68 people in Pennsylvania last month, including several Pittsburgh-area residents, the state’s inspector general announced Wednesday.

All suspects will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded, Inspector General Bruce Beemer said.

If they are convicted, the charges would generate a total of more than $269,000 in restitution to programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), medical assistance, subsidized day care, cash assistance and the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).