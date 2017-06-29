Florida in focus: Airbnb on track to shatter tax revenues brought in last year

Tampa Tribune: Airbnb on track to shatter tax revenues brought in last year Airbnb has collected more than $18 million in taxes for Florida state and local governments so far this year, putting it on a fast-track to shatter its 2016 tax collection of $20 million. “The state of Florida and so many of its counties are emerging as national models for how to harness the economic power of home sharing,” Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s global head of policy and communication, said in a press release Tuesday. “We are committed to serving as good partners to Florida’s local governments, and we will not stop working until every Florida county is benefitting from new home sharing tax revenue.” On behalf of its 35,000 Florida hosts, Airbnb can collect two taxes: the sales and bed tax, depending on the county. These taxes are generally being used to fund local tourism efforts.The sales tax is collected and distributed directly to the Florida Department of Revenue under a partnership begun in 2015. As of June 1, those taxes totaled $14.6 million.

Orlando Sentinel: Jeff Atwater’s net worth higher leaving Florida CFO post than when he took it

Florida’s outgoing chief financial officer is leaving the Cabinet position more than $1 million richer than when he first campaigned for the statewide job.

Jeff Atwater, who exits Friday for a job at Florida Atlantic University with more than a year remaining in his term as CFO, posted a net worth of nearly $2.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2016, according to a financial disclosure report posted this week on the Florida Commission on Ethics’ website.

When he first ran for the statewide office in 2010, his estimated net worth stood at almost $1.6 million.

Among the biggest changes for the former banker from North Palm Beach since then was trading in the longtime family home for waterfront property in the same neighborhood in 2014.

News4Jax: Mayor Curry wants both moms, dads to get paid parental leave

Jacksonville’s mayor is proposing that all city employees — both men and women — receive paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child.

The Family Medical Leave Act entitles you to take up to 12 weeks of leave after the birth of a baby — depending on your doctor’s orders — and guarantees you a position when you return. But, the federal law does not require your employer to pay you while you are out.

Currently, city employees use whatever sick leave and vacation time they have accrued in order to get paid during their time at home with their new child. That could mean a period of time without a paycheck. Mayor Lenny Curry wants to change that, and remove the personal financial burden.

Mayor Curry and his wife Molly spoke exclusively to News4Jax about the details of the new plan to offer six weeks of paid parental leave to everyone who works for the city of Jacksonville — including police, fire and rescue personnel, and employees of independent city agencies.

Tampa Bay Times: Florida’s school grades improve as educators get the hang of a new system

Following a trend, Florida’s school grades showed strong gains in the third year after the state changed its grading formula and the standardized tests that students take every year.

Statewide, the number of schools earning A’s and B’s jumped 20 percent, to 1,834, while those receiving F’s dropped 61 percent, to 43. Among schools that earned an F a year ago, 79 percent improved by at least one letter grade, according to results announced Wednesday.

The news came against a backdrop of a recently closed legislative session that saw lawmakers limit turnaround options for the state’s lowest-performing schools and made it easier to shut them down if they continue to score poorly. The Florida Department of Education still is sorting out the details of the new law.

Some of the schools most affected by the law made huge jumps this year.