Wisconsin in focus: Gov. Scott Walker’s job approval rises, according to new poll

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gov. Scott Walker’s job approval rises, according to new poll

When it comes to Gov. Scott Walker, Wisconsin voters are now evenly split.

Forty-eight percent of registered Wisconsin voters approve of Walker’s performance while 48% disapprove, according to Wednesday’s Marquette University Law School Poll.

It’s the first time since October 2014 that Walker’s approval hasn’t been under water with voters. And it marks Walker’s steady recovery since bottoming out with 36% approval in a September 2015 poll after his short-lived presidential campaign.

Walker has all but formally announced he is running for a third term next year.

Wisconsin State Journal: Heavy truck fee concept emerges in budget talks with Scott Walker, Assembly

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Appeals court rules Wisconsin can’t use federal money for Highway 23

The latest transportation headache for Wisconsin officials comes in the form of a court ruling that says the state can’t use federal money to rebuild a $151 million stretch of highway between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

The decision, handed down last week by a three-judge panel of the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, could mean additional strain on the state’s cash-strapped transportation fund.

State Department of Transportation officials have not said how they plan to respond.

They could appeal the ruling to the full appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court, but there is no guarantee either would take the case. They could also try to advance the project using state money, but that would likely mean extended delays because of a funding shortage for highways.