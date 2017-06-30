Colorado in focus: Officials weigh ballot measure on using funds for I-25 widening

The Gazette: Officials weigh ballot measure on using funds for I-25 widening

Local government officials are considering using revenues from a regional transportation tax to foot a small fraction of the bill to widen Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock.

At a meeting Thursday with Colorado Springs leaders and representatives from other area municipalities, El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller proposed allocating about $5 million in Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority surplus funds to the expansion of the roughly 17-mile stretch of two-lane road, known as “the gap.” It would be a relatively small sum compared to the project’s full cost, estimated by state transportation officials at $290 million to $600 million. But Waller and other local leaders hope the move might encourage governments north of the Douglas County line to chip in. “We all understand I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument is a serious issue for our entire community,” Waller, vice chair of the PPRTA, said at the meeting. “We’re not going to pay for this on our own, but we’ve got to come to the table with some skin in the game.”

The Daily Camera: Boulder officials targeted in ethics complaint tied to municipalization

A Boulder resident has named three top Boulder staffers and a trio of City Council members in an ethics complaint alleging improper communication between the officials and a pro-municipalization citizen group.

The complaint was filed late Wednesday by Mark Gelband, a one-time council candidate and an active critic of city policies.

Boulder’s city attorney and city manager and three of the officials named in the complaint have all indicated they believe it is without merit.

9 News: Lyft launches luxury vehicle service in Denver

Lyft has launched a luxury service in Denver today, giving customers the ability to call on premium black cars such as Audis, Bentleys, BMWs, Porsches and Rolls Royces.

The ride-sharing app and service calls the service “Lyft Lux” and “Lyft Lux SUV,” saying it’s “the perfect ride for the business traveler who wants arrive to a meeting in a black car, take his or her client to dinner or any special occasion where you want to spend a little more to make it memorable.”

Denver is among 16 cities where Lyft launched service today.

Fox 31: Driverless truck hauls beer across Colorado, sets Guinness World Record

A beer run that hauled over 51,000 cans of Budweiser from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs has landed a spot in history as a Guinness World Record holder.

The 132 mile journey is significant because the trek was completed by a driverless semi-trailer officially declared the “Longest continuous journey by a driverless and autonomous lorry.”

The tech company Otto, owned by Uber, facilitated the trip on October 20, 2016.

There was a man present in the truck at the time of the automated journey but organizers of the trip say he never touched the wheel.

State police also closely monitored the event.