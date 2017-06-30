Pennsylvania in focus: Lawmakers prep for budget votes, await plan to pay for it

ABC 27: Lawmakers prep for budget votes, await plan to pay for it

Pennsylvania lawmakers will take up a $32 billion bipartisan spending package on the state fiscal year’s final day, although lawmakers don’t know how it’ll be paid for.

Senate and House floor votes were expected Friday, less than 24 hours after the details became public. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports it. Lawmakers say they’ll try next week to find $2 billion-plus to cover a two-year projected shortfall.

The package authorizes $870 million in spending above the last approved budget of $31.5 billion, or almost 3 percent. That includes $400 million being added to the just-ending fiscal year’s books.

The Patriot-News: Could Pennsylvania’s state pension funds actually help solve the budget deficit?

Could the state’s major public sector pension systems – the source of one of Pennsylvania’s heaviest cost drivers over the last decade – actually help close the state’s budget deficit?

There is an idea being floated in the current discussions to try just that.

It involves a little bit of high finance.

But if everything worked according to plan, proponents say, it could net another $200 million, or more, to the state.

Here’s how it would work.

The Public School Employees Retirement System (teachers) and the State Employees Retirement System (state workers) would take out that what in layman’s terms could be considered an advance loan against the state’s 2017-18 payments into the funds.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Western Pennsylvania included in Trump’s energy ‘revolution’

Reviving nuclear power, smoothing regulatory pathways for new coal projects, building a petroleum pipeline to Mexico and opening new offshore areas to oil and gas drilling are among the initiatives President Donald Trump introduced Thursday, the fourth day of what the White House called “Energy Week.”

“The golden era of American energy is now underway … and you’re all going to be a part of creating it,” Mr. Trump told industry executives, labor leaders and members of Congress, who convened to talk policy at the Department of Energy ahead of the president’s speech.

Among them was Consol CEO Nick Deluliis, who said he had time to talk privately with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and other cabinet secretaries. He said he drove home a message that the Pittsburgh region is at the center of the energy revolution the administration envisions.

ABC 6: Governor Wolf signs bill toughening animal cruelty, neglect laws in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law strengthening penalties for those who abuse animals.

The law requires that a convicted abuser forfeit his or her animal to a shelter.

It also changes how a dog can be tethered and increases protection for horses.

Advocates are applauding the changes, saying they’re a historic step forward toward protecting animals from abuse and neglect.