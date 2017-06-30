Wisconsin in focus: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says truck fee could bridge budget deal

Wisconsin State Journal: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says truck fee could bridge budget deal
Assembly Republicans are supportive of a new fee on heavy trucks to help pay for roads and appear to be aligned with Gov. Scott Walker on a budget deal, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday.
The new truck fee holds potential as a breakthrough to solve the budget impasse after Walker, Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald discussed the per-mile truck fee idea on Wednesday.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the truck fee was emerging as a key issue in budget talks, but that senators needed to explore it in further detail. He had earlier this week dismissed the idea.
Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday that Assembly Republicans were “generally supportive” of the idea. Fitzgerald remained open to it, after initially calling it a “nonstarter,” but said some senators would oppose it.
WISC TV 3: Illinois lottery troubles could boost Wisconsin sales
Illinois residents are placing their bets on Wisconsin for a chance to win the lottery. That’s because, even if they win in Illinois, chances are they might have to wait a while before being able to get their money.
The state of Illinois is dealing with a number of financial problems and does not have the money to pay jackpots more than $25,000.
State lottery officials announced Tuesday that if Illinois doesn’t reach a budget deal by the end of the month, before the start of the fiscal year, the state plans to halt the sale of Powerball and Mega-Million tickets.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Supreme Court delivers open meetings ruling
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the state’s open meetings law applied to an Appleton school committee that repeatedly met behind closed doors to review material for a freshman reading class.
The decision by Justice Michael Gableman concluded the high court could not consider claims by school officials that such a finding would make it harder for schools around Wisconsin to function.
“Our task is to apply the open meetings law as it is written. … We are not at liberty to exempt (the school committee) from the definition of ‘governmental body’ simply because government officials would find it convenient,” Gableman wrote.
All seven justices agreed with finding that the open meetings law applied to the committee, but the court’s two liberals wrote separately because they disagreed with the reasoning of the majority opinion.