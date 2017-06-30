Wisconsin in focus: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says truck fee could bridge budget deal

WISC TV 3: Illinois lottery troubles could boost Wisconsin sales

Illinois residents are placing their bets on Wisconsin for a chance to win the lottery. That’s because, even if they win in Illinois, chances are they might have to wait a while before being able to get their money.

If you win the lottery in Illinois, you might have to be patient before you will be able to get your money.

The state of Illinois is dealing with a number of financial problems and does not have the money to pay jackpots more than $25,000.

State lottery officials announced Tuesday that if Illinois doesn’t reach a budget deal by the end of the month, before the start of the fiscal year, the state plans to halt the sale of Powerball and Mega-Million tickets.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Supreme Court delivers open meetings ruling

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the state’s open meetings law applied to an Appleton school committee that repeatedly met behind closed doors to review material for a freshman reading class.

The decision by Justice Michael Gableman concluded the high court could not consider claims by school officials that such a finding would make it harder for schools around Wisconsin to function.

“Our task is to apply the open meetings law as it is written. … We are not at liberty to exempt (the school committee) from the definition of ‘governmental body’ simply because government officials would find it convenient,” Gableman wrote.

All seven justices agreed with finding that the open meetings law applied to the committee, but the court’s two liberals wrote separately because they disagreed with the reasoning of the majority opinion.