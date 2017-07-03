Colorado in focus: Colorado faces massive shortage of construction workers. A fix won’t be easy

Denver Post: Colorado faces massive shortage of construction workers. A fix won’t be easy

In a large warehouse that smells of freshly cut wood in north Denver, 20 adults — including a refugee family from Somalia, a math teacher and a laid-off retail worker — gather in the unfinished frame of a house to take notes on the Pythagorean theorem.

They are hoping that the equation, along with other basic measuring principles, will help them find work at the end of an eight-week construction course.

“When the market crashed in 2008, a lot of people were forced to do something else. Now that the industry is booming, there’s really not that quality craftsmanship anymore,” said Tim Reyna, who enrolled in the class at the Colorado Homebuilding Academy after he lost his retail job. “I definitely think there’s a ton of opportunity.”

As far as the construction industry is concerned, Reyna and his classmates can’t hit the job market quickly enough. Industry officials in Colorado say the shortage of skilled laborers is at a crisis level. They need people now — to build homes, malls, office buildings and roads.

ABC 7: Boulder begins taxing sugar sweetened drinks

As obesity and diabetes lead to rising health care costs, a handful of cities have sought to address the problem by curbing consumption of sugary beverages through taxes. Some efforts have failed, others have succeeded. In November, 54 percent of voters in Boulder approved a tax on sugar sweetened beverages.

“I’m really for personal freedoms but I understand the balance of taxing and the downstream costs of obesity,” said Blaze Cook, who was visiting Boulder today from Golden.

Healthy Boulder Kids, which campaigned for the tax, says Boulder county’s obesity rate has doubled since 1995 and every 12-ounce sugary drink consumed per day by children increases their risk of becoming obese by 60 percent.

The Sugar Sweetened Beverage Product Distribution Tax is charged to distributors. It’s two cents per ounce on drinks with added sugar and other sweeteners. Products that are taxed include soda, energy drinks, pre-sweetened teas, as well as syrups and powders used to produce the drinks. Certain beverages like infant formula, alcoholic beverages and 100 percent natural fruit juice are exempt.

The Daily Sentinel: Trustees at Colorado’s public universities wield significant power, but contacting them isn’t always easy

A small group of public officials govern Colorado’s nine largest public universities, shaping the economic, academic and cultural landscape of the state for years to come.

They control more than $480 million in state taxpayer funds annually and several billion more in funding generated through tuition, housing, fees and donations.

They approve budgets, control the fate of academic majors and athletic programs, direct the construction of new buildings and hire and fire university presidents.

Yet the majority of these university trustees, governors and regents do not provide a direct way for the public to communicate with them. In most cases, the only contact information provided is the name and phone number of a university employee, the university’s mailing address or a group email address routed through the university.