Pennsylvania in focus: Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes bill to outlaw local plastic-bag bans

The Morning Call: Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes bill to outlaw local plastic-bag bans

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing a bill that would have prevented counties and municipalities from banning recyclable plastic bags at retail stores.

Wolf rejected the measure that also would have prevented fees or taxes being imposed on the bags.

Wolf says the legislation could have kept local governments from doing what they’re required under the state constitution to protect the environment.

He’s also objecting to how the bill would have diminished the ability of local governments to make their own decisions.

Plastic bag manufacturer Novolex says the veto will make the state less competitive and could affect workers.

ABC 27: Wolf gets $32B budget package, awaits plan to pay for it

A budget package that sends more money to Pennsylvania’s schools and services for the intellectually disabled while making big savings bets went to the governor’s desk without what some lawmakers called the hardest part: figuring out how to pay for it.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports the $32 billion spending plan, but has not said how he would handle an unbalanced budget bill if lawmakers can’t agree on how to cover a $2 billion-plus shortfall in the coming days.

The main appropriations bill passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate by large, bipartisan majorities on Friday, the last day of the fiscal year.

“There’s another big piece of this that needs to be finished, right?” Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks, said during floor comments before voting for the budget bill. “This isn’t the way we normally pay our bills at home, or spend. We make sure that we’ve got the money first before we do this, we all know that, but now the really hard work is coming.”

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Pennsylvania’s guns-for-teachers bill hailed, panned

A bill in the Pennsylvania Legislature to let school districts arm teachers has plunged local educators into the debate over guns.

“Each and every community has different circumstances, challenges and resources to best prepare for emergency situations and protect their students, staff and visitors,” said Timothy Gabauer, superintendent at the Mt. Pleasant Area School District, which serves about 2,000 students. Mt. Pleasant has its own district police force, consisting of two full-time and one part-time officers.

The state Senate passed S.B. 383 in a 28-22 vote last week.

The state House will not take up the bill until this fall at the earliest, House Republican spokesman Stephen Miskin said.

Gov. Tom Wolf said in April he would veto it.