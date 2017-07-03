Florida in focus: Florida’s departing fiscal watchdog used public scrutiny as a weapon

Tampa Bay Times: Florida’s departing fiscal watchdog used public scrutiny as a weapon

For all the talk of shrinking government and making it work like a business, there is one man in Tallahassee who knows exactly why that talk is folly.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, who stepped down as CFO on Friday after serving 17 years in state government, the last of which as the state’s fiscal watchdog, knows where every penny of the state’s $83 billion budget goes. He also knows where to find the waste — and he’s tried to expose it.

Florida will spend more than $60 billion this year hiring outside contractors to do state work. But, as Atwater found when he took the job in 2011, state agencies often don’t hold vendors accountable for the services they agreed to provide. Agencies allow them to charge for things not included in the bids, fail to recover damages when the vendor won’t complete a task correctly or on time, and renew contracts when a vendor fails.

“You don’t have to go far to track that back to a lobbyist who had a client,” Atwater explained.

Bay News 9: New Florida boating law goes into effect

In July 2015, 14-year-olds Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen were lost at sea off the Jupiter inlet. Their boat was eventually found, but a massive search found no sign of the boys.

House Bill 711, also known as the Beacon Bill, increases and makes permanent a registration-fee discount for boaters who purchase an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or an EPIRB.

“The boat mounted system can be deployed manually or if the boat were to sink, it has a hydrostatic release, meaning once it reaches a certain depth it would release and start emitting the distress signal,” Sgt. Steven Tacia with the Pinellas County Marine Unit said.

The U.S. Coast Guard monitors the beacons and is always ready to respond.

Sun-Sentinel: Florida city fights court order to remove 34-foot cross

A Florida city is fighting to keep a 34-foot cross in a park after a judge ordered it removed.

The Pensacola News-Journal reports Pensacola officials announced Friday they will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that the cross be removed because it is a religious symbol on public land.

The concrete cross has been in the city’s Bayview Park since 1969. The Freedom From Religion Foundation sued the city on behalf of four people, demanding the cross be removed.