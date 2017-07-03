Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin election commission to Trump panel: You want voter data? Pay for it.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin election commission to Trump panel: You want voter data? Pay for it.

Wisconsin’s elections agency said Friday it can’t legally share all of the detailed voter data being sought by President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the vice chairman of the president’s commission, is seeking information about voters and the record of their election participation going back to 2006. The data include their names, birthdays and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

But in a statement, Michael Haas, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said that state laws prohibit his agency from releasing a voter’s date of birth, driver’s license number or Social Security number.

“State statutes permit the WEC to share confidential information in limited circumstances with law enforcement agencies or agencies of other states,” Haas said. “The presidential commission does not appear to qualify under either of these categories.”

Haas said that the president’s commission could buy more limited data on the full voter rolls from the state for $12,500 in the same way that many political campaigns do.

Wisconsin State Journal: Exact Sciences riding high after rebounding from rough patch

Exact Sciences Corp.’s fortunes are on the upswing.

Sales of its Cologuard test for colorectal cancer are on the rise, its stock is hitting record highs, and the company has padded its coffers with the sale of even more stock.

Its new research and development center is fully occupied, and Exact is looking for more space to grow.

“Exact Sciences remains confident in the growth of Cologuard and our ability to continue having a positive impact on the community,” said Kevin Conroy, president, CEO and chairman.

It wasn’t that long ago, though — in the fall of 2015 — that Exact Sciences was in a pickle.

WISC TV 3: State Supreme Court: Wal-Mart worker can’t get reimbursed for surgery

The state Supreme Court says a Chippewa Falls Wal-Mart worker isn’t entitled to compensation for surgery she thought would alleviate a work injury.

Tracie Flug had surgery after straining her back at work in 2013. The operation left her partially disabled but she eventually returned to work and filed a compensation claim for her expenses.

A doctor who examined Flug at Wal-Mart’s request found she had a pre-existing back condition and the work strain had healed before the surgery.