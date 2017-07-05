Colorado in focus: Could Boulder ban disposable drinking straws?

ABC 7: Could Boulder ban disposable drinking straws?

An environmental group based in Boulder says it’s the last straw. It wants to limit or possibly ban the use of disposable drinking straws due to environmental concerns.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported on a campaign called Suck the Straws Out of Boulder, which aims to educate the public on the wastefulness of the ubiquitous plastic tubes.

Graham Hill, founder of the non-profit Shared Paths Boulder, told the newspaper that his group launched the anti-straw campaign after it was awarded a $300 grant from the city.

The campaign appears to be winning the support of locals.

Denver Post: 10 patients got life-ending drugs in Colorado under new law

Colorado’s law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs is quietly underway, with an estimated 10 prescriptions filled since voters approved the practice last year, advocates say.

Compassion & Choices, the national organization that pushed the ballot initiative in November, provided the tally, but it’s impossible to know how many people took the drugs, Colorado Politics reported Tuesday.

State health authorities won’t release figures on prescriptions until the end of the year.

Colorado has joined Oregon, California, Montana, Vermont, Washington state and Washington, D.C., in allowing doctor-assisted suicide. But dozens of Colorado hospitals won’t participate in ending someone’s life. About one-third of the state’s hospitals are Catholic-affiliated.

9 News: Jefferson County uses volunteers to crack down on illegal fireworks

In a push to answer as many calls as possible during the Fourth of July weekend, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office employed volunteers to answer illegal firework calls.

It’s in an effort not to take away from the emergency calls dispatchers need to take.

About 20 volunteers have been around all weekend, but expect Tuesday to be the busiest night yet.

So far, volunteers have taken hundreds of calls from Saturday through Monday. Deputies handed out 67 citations and expect that number to grow to well over 100 before the holiday is over.