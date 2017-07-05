Pennsylvania in focus: Ban outside jobs so Council members serve one boss: the public

Philadelphia Inquirer opinion: Ban outside jobs so Council members serve one boss: the public

Just who is Councilman Bobby Henon’s boss? It’s confusing, because he gets two paychecks. One, for $138,890 a year, is to represent Philadelphia taxpayers. The second check comes from the electricians’ union, which pays him $71,711 annually to perform unknown duties and report directly to the local’s leader, John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty.

Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has political juice in the Democratic Party. Dougherty used the union’s clout to get his brother, Kevin, elected to the state Supreme Court, and his neighborhood pal, Jim Kenney, to the mayor’s office. He’s also helped elect a host of lesser politicians and judges.

But having Local 98 as one of his bosses may be a problem for Henon. Staff writers Craig McCoy, Chris Brennan, and Mark Fazlollah reported that the FBI tapped Henon’s phone between August 2015 and August 2016 in a long-running union corruption investigation. The tap continued even after the FBI exploded into Henon’s City Hall office last summer and carted out boxes of documents to look for evidence.

The Morning Call: Clock ticking on $2 billion search to balance Pennsylvania budget

The clock is ticking on Pennsylvania lawmakers grappling with the state government’s biggest shortfall since the recession to come up with the $2 billion-plus they say they need to balance a shortfall from the just-ended fiscal year and a projected deficit in the just-started fiscal year.

No agreements were reported Monday, three days after the Republican-controlled Legislature sent the main appropriations bill in a $32 billion budget package to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf has 10 days to sign the bill through midnight July 10, or let it become law without his signature. He has not said what he will do if lawmakers don’t agree before then on how to raise the money.

It is the second straight year the Legislature sent an on-time, bipartisan spending bill to Wolf, but with no plan to pay for parts of it. Last year, Wolf let the plan become law without his signature when the 10-day signing period expired — despite questions about whether the move was constitutional — and lawmakers delivered a $1.3 billion funding package three days later.

The Philadelphia Citizen: Protesters shut down public hearing on economic impact of soda tax

It feels like, everyday, Democratic values and civility are breaking down all around us. And, sorry to say, fellow big city progressives, it ain’t all coming from Trump.

Last Friday, in a bipartisan move, Democratic State Senator Tony Williams and Republican State Senator Scott Wagner were to hold a hearing in City Council of The Pennsylvania Senate Local Government Committee, which Wagner chairs, looking into the economic impact of Philadelphia’s beverage tax. The hearing never happened. Instead, it was hijacked by pro-soda tax protesters, chanting “This Is Our House,” implying that City Hall is only a public space for those with a certain point of view. They blared deafening noisemakers and trotted out little kids as props—some of whom had to cover their ears because of the noise.

After close to an hour, Wagner cancelled the hearing, which would have featured at least three pro-tax proponents, some hard-working, immigrant corner store owners seeking to share how the soda tax was adversely affecting their small-margin businesses, and Jeff Brown, the owner of inner-city ShopRite and Fresh Grocer stores who has been outspoken about the unintended consequences of the regressive tax, but whose commitment to progressive causes should be beyond reproach.