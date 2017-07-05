Florida in focus: School districts prepare for Florida’s new ‘religious expression’ law

Tampa Bay Times: School districts prepare for Florida’s new ‘religious expression’ law

In world history lessons, as Pinellas County social studies specialist Matthew Blum knows well, religion is key.

The trick can be not letting it get out of hand.

Parents might challenge what’s being taught, as they’ve done in Brevard and Collier counties. And students might assert one world view over another.

But strong teachers “have a great understanding of religious freedom and religious expression,” Blum said, and know how to handle such situations. They allow room for discussion and include information from any variety of sources, but they insist that students meet the course standards and expectations when doing so.

It’s nothing personal.

Florida’s new law governing such matters, though, has some educators worried.

The name of the legislation alone — “Religious Expression in Public Schools” — highlighted the potential clash of ideas to come.

In Florida, as elsewhere, public schools have endeavored for years to maintain a strict separation between the secular and the sectarian, to avoid any hint of government unconstitutionally promoting religion. Think, for example, of the Pasco County superintendent reminding high school football coaches not to pray with their teams before games, to avoid any misunderstanding.

But a backlash has been building among students and parents who contend the schools might be violating that other part of the First Amendment, which says government may not prevent the “free exercise” of religion. Complaints surfaced in Hillsborough County, for one, of teachers who told students they could not carry rosary beads in school.

Fox News: Some Puerto Ricans struggle to find careers in Florida

Kaisha Toledo was studying for a doctorate in psychology in Puerto Rico, but after four years in Florida, she still hasn’t found a permanent job in her field.

Ricardo Negron passed the bar on the island, but still can’t work as a lawyer in Florida. Carlos Martinez got his nursing license in Puerto Rico, but still serves up lattes as a Starbucks manager in Orlando.

Residents of the U.S. territory have been U.S. citizens for a century now, and should have a built-in advantage as Americans when they move to the mainland.

But as the island’s best and brightest join an exodus of nearly half a million Puerto Ricans coming stateside to escape the territory’s 10-year economic recession, they’re hitting the same barriers most migrants face: language difficulties, costly certifications, confusing requirements and culture clashes.

Bay News 9: Judge: Updated Stand Your Ground law unconstitutional

A judge in Miami says the updated version of the “Stand Your Ground” law that was approved this year is unconstitutional.

The new version of the law puts the burden on prosecutors to prove a suspect did not shoot in self-defense under the Stand Your Ground law.

In the 14-page ruling, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch said when the law was first passed in 2005, the Florida Supreme Court ruled the defendant was the one who needed to prove self-defense under SYG in order to be granted immunity, and during a pre-trial hearing.

The court said this was consistent with other types of immunity in the state. For example, if someone was to claim diplomatic immunity for a crime, the burden of proof is on the defendant, on the prosecutors.

The reason this happened was because if the burden was placed on the state, the defendant would be able to file a motion to dismiss, and be able to get a look at the State’s entire case against the defendant. Prosecutors would also have to prove its case twice, costing a lot of time and money.