Wisconsin in focus: Gov. Scott Walker optimistic state budget will be passed this month

TMJ 4: Gov. Walker optimistic state budget will be passed this month
Wisconsin State Journal: Public schools could offer firearm safety course under bill
Teenagers could learn in school how to safely handle firearms under a bill introduced last week by Republican lawmakers.
Rep. Ken Skowronski, R-Franklin, and Sen. Terry Moulton, R-Chippewa Falls, are proposing to require state education and natural resources officials to write a curriculum for a firearm safety course that school districts could offer to their high school students as an elective.
The proposal requires the Department of Public Instruction and Department of Natural Resources to develop the curriculum while drawing on the expertise of a law enforcement agency, or an organization that specializes in gun safety or certifies firearm instructors.
The elective course would teach students about the different types of firearms and how they work, how to safely carry and transport firearms and how to engage a safety lock on firearms, among other skills.
WISC TV 3: UW System Regents set to vote on fee, room and board increases
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is poised to vote on raising student fees and housing rates.
The regents are scheduled to vote on the system’s 2017-18 budget on Thursday during a meeting at UW-Madison. The budget keeps resident undergraduate tuition frozen as per a legislative mandate. But it calls for raising student fees by an average of 2.6 percent across the system’s four-year schools with changes ranging from nothing at UW-Green Bay to $72 at UW-Milwaukee. The system’s two-year schools would see an average fee increase of 3 percent.
Housing rates at four-year schools would increase an average of 2.6 percent as well, with increases ranging from nothing at UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls to $521 at UW-Eau Claire.