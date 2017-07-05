Wisconsin in focus: Gov. Scott Walker optimistic state budget will be passed this month

TMJ 4: Gov. Walker optimistic state budget will be passed this month

Gov. Scott Walker remains optimistic a state budget will be hammered out and signed into effect sometime this month.

Walker took questions from reporters while in Wauwatosa Tuesday morning to participate in the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

“We’ll be meeting with lawmakers and I would anticipate this would get done, I would expect, sometime here in July,” Walker said. “Two years ago we signed (the budget) July 12. I don’t know if we’ll get to that date, but maybe sometime in July.”

“Our $500-million (in bonding) is the lowest since 9/11 and the Senate wants to add more, the Assembly would like to go lower,” Walker added of the negotiations. “What we’ve suggested is, as opposed to raising a tax, we have a series of things we could do to lower that by an additional $200-million, which we think would be attractive to those in the Senate.”