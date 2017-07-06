Colorado in focus: Colorado to provide voter rolls to U.S. fraud panel

The Coloradoan: Colorado to provide voter rolls to U.S. fraud panel

As it does for dozens of campaigns, candidates, issue committees, news media and citizens each year, Colorado will provide its voter registration rolls next week to a presidential panel on voter fraud, Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Wednesday.

Williams said his office won’t provide driver’s license numbers, full or partial Social Security numbers, full dates of birth or voter signatures on file because Colorado open records law doesn’t allow it. And he emphasized that the bipartisan federal panel didn’t demand the release of information that is banned by state laws.

“Colorado is going to comply with Colorado law,” Williams said, noting his office will make public its response to eight accompanying queries on election security by a July 14 deadline. “We will not give the commission information that is not public in our state.”

Williams called a news conference amid national debate over the Trump administration’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Officials in at least 10 states and the District of Columbia have said they would not comply at all with the request.

Denver Post: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wants to create a Cabinet-level transportation department

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has ordered a reorganization of the Department of Public Works that could lead to the eventual creation of a new Cabinet-level transportation department.

Some city officials and bike, pedestrian and transit advocates have urged such a move as a way to elevate transportation planning. That and other street functions currently are housed under Public Works, which also manages the sewer system, trash removal, water quality projects and the city’s vehicle fleet.

“Restructuring Denver Public Works to elevate transportation and mobility — now one of the highest priorities for the people of Denver — and then creating a new Department of Transportation and Mobility will advance our ability to move more people, more efficiently and more safely,” Hancock said Wednesday in a news release.

But creating that department would require voter approval of an amendment to the city charter — making it a long-term goal.

KKTV 11: Survey: Colorado has some of the most courteous drivers in the country

Colorado drivers are among the most courteous in the nation, according to a new survey by Kars4Kids.

The organization rated the Centennial State as the 7th most polite state in the country, with an overall grade of A-. Colorado performed better than all of its neighbors, with the exception of New Mexico.

Results are based on individual online surveys through AYTM (Ask Your Target Market) with 50 licensed drivers in each state for a total of 2500 respondents, aged 18 and older, and conducted from March to April 2017. Question and answer order were randomized. Based on the total population of adults per state the sampling error was ± 12% with a confidence level of 90%.

The organization asked drivers in 50 states questions like “How often do you signal”, “Would you steal someone’s parking spot”, and graded each state’s response.