Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania lawmakers told to stay away as budget talks continue

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pennsylvania lawmakers told to stay away as budget talks continue

Pennsylvania’s Capitol hallways looked deserted Wednesday, even though the state is nearly a week into the new fiscal year without a complete budget.

Budget negotiators on Wednesday said that talks are continuing, but Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control both legislative chambers have yet to strike a deal on a plan to pay for the nearly $32 billion in spending approved last week.

As they hash it out, legislative leaders have told House and Senate members to stay put in their districts, at least through Thursday. And it remains a question mark whether they will return to the Capitol on Friday.

In the meantime, Mr. Wolf, a Democrat, has until day’s end Monday to decide whether to sign, veto or withhold his signature from the $31.99 billion spending bill that the legislature approved late last week. If he does nothing, it would become law after midnight Monday.

WFMZ TV: Turnpike offers partial amnesty ahead of scofflaw crackdown

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is providing an incentive for those who owe unpaid tolls or fees before it starts suspending motor vehicle registrations next month.

The agency on Wednesday said it will waive additional fees if people pay invoices and violations before the new law that lets it request PennDOT suspend registrations takes effect on August 4.

“Our customers pay tolls so we can keep our roadway safe and in good repair and meet our obligation to PennDOT to help fund mass transit services statewide,” said Mark Compton, the turnpike’s CEO. “Now, those who are habitually taking a free ride — both private and commercial drivers — will have to stop doing that, or risk a suspension. It’s simply not fair to those who do pay their fair share.”

The state said nearly 11,000 people owe a collective $17 million. Members of that group have either six or more outstanding invoices or violations, or owe at least $500 in tolls and fees.

Lancaster Online: Verizon agrees to repair its copper network in Pennsylvania