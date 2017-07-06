Florida in focus: Florida hits $340 million jackpot by settling gambling dispute with Seminole Tribe

Miami Herald: Florida hits $340 million jackpot by settling gambling dispute with Seminole Tribe

Blackjack will continue uninterrupted at casinos run by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, parimutuels will be ordered to stop offering controversial competing card games, and the State of Florida will have access to more than $340 million in new money, under a settlement agreement reached late Wednesday between the tribe and state regulators.

Under the agreement, the Seminole Tribe has agreed to continue monthly revenue sharing payments to the state in return for the state’s agreeing to enforce a judge’s ruling that allows it to continue to operate blackjack and other banked card games at its casinos for another 13 years.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation must also enforce a rule that prevents competing casinos and card rooms from operating blackjack and slot machines that mimic the banked card games the tribe is entitled to operate exclusively in Florida.

The ink on Gov. Scott’s signature on the medical marijuana law is barely dry, but attorney John Morgan is ready to sue. The high-powered Orlando attorney will be in Tallahassee Thursday to file his formal legal challenge of the new law, according to Capitol Bureau reporter Troy Kinsey.Morgan is suing because the Florida Legislature banned smoking in the law that expands medical marijuana use in the state. The law implements Amendment 2, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters last November. But the amendment allows users to smoke, though not in public places.

South Florida judge rules to keep some 9/11 records secret

A U.S. District Court judge has determined that the FBI is not improperly withholding information about who funded the 9/11 attacks and also decided that there would be no Freedom of Information Act trial to evaluate the need for keeping some information related to the attacks under wraps.

Judge Cecilia Altonaga’s ruling was part of a case brought by Florida Bulldog, a South Florida journalism organization, that for years has probed connections between the hijackers and some Saudis living at the time in the United States. The organization has been supported in its efforts by former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, who co-chaired Congress’s Joint Inquiry into 9/11, and by the Herald-Tribune, as a so-called “friend of the court.”

A Freedom of Information Act trial, in which the government would have to justify why it wants to continue keeping some information secret, presumably could have shed additional light on the hijackers’ alleged relationship with a Saudi family that hastily left its luxury Sarasota residence shortly before al-Qaida operatives rammed jets into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. The home belonged to Saudi royal family adviser Esam Ghazzawi. His daughter Anoud, son-in-law Abdulaziz al-Hijji and their family abandoned three cars, clothes, personal belongings and food in the refrigerator, and never returned.