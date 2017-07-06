Wisconsin in focus: Foxconn considering bringing 10,000 jobs to southeastern Wisconsin

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Foxconn considering bringing 10,000 jobs to southeastern Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group is considering bringing 10,000 jobs to southeastern Wisconsin, leaders of the state Assembly said Wednesday.

With their passing reference to the proposed project in a memo, the leaders became the first high-ranking state officials to acknowledge the Taiwanese company is considering a massive presence here.

The firm also is considering putting the development in Michigan or other states.

They referred to the possible project as they sought to revive stalled talks over the state budget. Disputes over transportation funding have kept Republicans, who control the Legislature, from reaching a budget deal.

The Cap Times: Proposal would make BadgerCare available to all Wisconsin residents

You know you’re in Wisconsin when someone steals your parking spot, doesn’t let you merge in front of them and flips you off when you’re driving too slow — at least according to a new survey from Kars4Kids.

The national nonprofit released a survey as part of its summer 2017 courteous driving awareness campaign and found that Wisconsin drivers are some of the rudest in the nation, ranking the state No. 46 on the courtesy scale.

Wisconsinites received a D- overall due to the answers they provided for the Kars4Kids survey.

The nonprofit created this campaign in hopes of promoting better driving habits, and as a reminder that other drivers are people, not just an obstacle to get around.