Colorado in focus: Pot money may be nice, but it can’t save Colorado’s budget

KUNC: Pot money may be nice, but it can’t save Colorado’s budget

Three years after legalizing recreational marijuana sales in Colorado, lawmakers are turning to pot to fill some gaps in the budget. That’s why lawmakers voted to increase a special use tax on recreational marijuana sales from 10 percent to 15 percent in 2017. But while the money can be a salve for some of Colorado’s problems, it doesn’t – and can’t – solve them all.

Taxes from recreational marijuana brought in just over $100 million dollars last year. It’s largely spent in areas explicitly approved by voters – such as school construction, where the first $40 million dollars collected from the excise tax goes. The rest is allocated to various other issues, such as social programs, law enforcement and public health outreach.

While it may sound like a lot of money, it just isn’t enough to solve all of Colorado’s budget woes.

“If you’re trying to solve a $9 billion issue with your roads, a $1 billion issue with our K-12 system, marijuana can’t do that by itself,” said Democratic Rep. Jonathan Singer of Longmont, one of the writers of the marijuana tax code. “And that’s probably one of the most dangerous parts of what the marijuana tax actually did is it gave people the sense that they could get all the services that they needed without actually having to maybe sacrifice a little bit more of their own hard earned dollars.”

Fox 31: For Sale: Colorado’s oldest operating business

Tucked away behind the Sangre de Cristos, in a small Southern Colorado town, sits the state’s oldest operating business. In fact, it’s been sitting there for 160 years.

“It was my great, great grandfather who started the business,” said owner Felix Romero.

The R&R Market was established in 1857 in the town of San Luis; as the crow flies, the town is about 20 miles north of the New Mexico state line.

“[it’s been] passed down generation to generation,” Romero added.

Romero’s run the market for 48 years. He and his wife want to retire so they can focus on their farm. Problem is, they can’t find a family member to take the market over.

“This might be the end of it. I’d hate to see that happen,” Romero said.

Romero was hoping to leave the market in the hands of a relative. He said he would consider selling it to someone he’s not related to if he finds a suitable buyer

The Gazette: Denver wages tie for second out of 31 metro areas, lead to raises

According to PayScale Inc., which helps clients calculate employee compensation, Denver saw wages grow 3.5 percent in the second quarter of 2017 from a year ago, ranking the metro area as the second highest wage growth out of 31 metro areas. Denver tied with San Diego and Austin for the second place.

Denver’s wage growth is up 0.2 percent since first quarter 2017, and up 12.8 percent since 2006, according to PayScale.

This also supports a recent annual compensation survey by the Mountain States Employers Council, which noted that Metro Denver employers plan to award an average pay raise of 3.1 percent next year, the biggest hike since 2008.