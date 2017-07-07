Pennsylvania news: When it comes to state budget, Pennsylvania needs a payment plan

PennLive: When it comes to state budget, Pennsylvania needs a payment plan

We’re now into “the rest of the story,” with apologies to iconic radio host Paul Harvey, when it comes to the Pennsylvania $32 billion state budget.

As in, how do we pay for it?

This may interest you because it could make the difference in whether or not there’s a need for a major state tax increase in the next year or two; whether the decks are clear for another run at school property tax reform; or who gets what kind of ammunition for key state elections in 2018.

Or, just because some the proposals under consideration could really tinker with Pennsylvania’s social fabric.

Here’s a look at what we know so far, and what we don’t.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Pennsyvania budget talks drag on

Pennsylvania’s Capitol hallways looked deserted Wednesday, even though the state is nearly a week into the new fiscal year without a complete budget.

Budget negotiators on Wednesday said that talks were continuing, but Gov. Wolf and Republicans who control both legislative chambers have yet to strike a deal on a plan to pay for the nearly $32 billion in spending approved last week.

As they hash it out behind closed doors — and largely outside the Capitol — legislative leaders have told House and Senate members to stay put in their districts, at least through Thursday. And it remains unclear whether they will return to the Capitol on Friday.

In the meantime, Wolf, a Democrat, has until day’s end Monday to decide whether to sign, veto, or withhold his signature from the $31.99 billion spending bill that the legislature approved late last week. If he does nothing, it would become law after midnight Monday.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Opioid prescribing remains high in rural Pennsylvania

Addictions and overdoses have driven the nation’s medical community to dial back opioid prescribing, but the flow of narcotics remains stubbornly high in many places, including some Western Pennsylvania counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

Nationally, opioid prescribing peaked in 2010, the CDC reported. But in rural Greene, Crawford, Warren, Venango and Elk counties, it continued to rise, according to any analysis of opioid prescribing over a decade, ending in 2015.

Among the nation’s heavy-prescribing counties were three of those — Crawford, Venango and Elk — plus Fayette, Cambria, Blair, Mercer, Lawrence, McKean and Cameron, the CDC found.

“Opioid prescribing varies as much from place to place as the weather,” said CDC acting Director Anne Schuchat. In 2015, the CDC found, counties in the top-prescribing categories saw rates six times that seen in the lowest-prescribing counties.