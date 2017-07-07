Wisconsin in focus: University of Wisconsin Regents freeze tuition, OK student fee and housing increases

Post-Crescent: University of Wisconsin Regents freeze tuition, OK student fee and housing increases

The University of Wisconsin System Regents on Thursday approved a budget that will freeze resident undergraduate tuition for a fifth straight year but increase student fees and housing costs on all campuses.

Regent Bryan Steil voted against the $6.22 billion annual operating budget because of student fee increases that he later said “we could do without.” Steil, who was the lone no vote, declined to be more specific.

“On the whole, the budget is a responsible budget,” he said. “There’s room for improvement.”

The UW System’s base budget will increase $40.9 million from the previous year, including a $37.8 million (3.7%) increase in state funding. Of the $37.8 million, $25 million will be divided among UW System campuses.

WKOW: Gov. Walker offers concession and new idea to end state budget impasse

With the Republican-led legislature well on its way to providing Wisconsin with its longest state budget impasse since 2007, Gov. Scott Walker offered an olive branch Thursday in an attempt to end the stalemate.

Gov. Walker sent a letter to Assembly and Senate leaders, indicating he would be willing to drop his initial request of $500 million for state transportation borrowing – down to $300 million.

“Lowering bonding by $200 million is a win for Assembly leadership who have voiced their desire to reduce bonding for transportation projects, wrote Gov. Walker.

Senate GOP leaders want to combine that $300 million with additional general purpose fund dollars.

“So, if we can sort of bring that number down, maybe from 850 (million) to 750 (million), then we’ll go back to the Assembly to see if that’s something they think is palatable,” said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau).

Channel 3000: Court-ordered changes at Wisconsin youth prisons due