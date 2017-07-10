Colorado in focus: Meet the faces of Medicaid in Colorado, where one in five people receives government health benefits

The Denver Post: Meet the faces of Medicaid in Colorado, where one in five people receives government health benefits

One is a little girl whose eyes twinkle when it’s time for music class at school.

One is a mom whose Alzheimer’s disease grew so severe she forgot how to use a spoon.

One is a man whose greatest joy at his job is placing foam covers onto coat hangers.

In Colorado, one of every five people receives health benefits through Medicaid. And their lives may be about to change dramatically.

The revisions to Medicaid proposed in the Republican-backed health care plans currently in Congress would constitute the biggest restructuring of the program in generations, health experts agree. The plans would cut the growth of Medicaid spending by hundreds of billions of dollars nationwide and, for the first time, place strict dollar limits on how much the federal government contributes to Medicaid programs in each state.

ABC 7: Hundreds withdraw Colorado voter registrations in response to compliance with commission request

At least two Colorado county clerks say they’ve seen a large increase in the number of people who have withdrawn their state voter registration since Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said he would send the Trump administration’s election integrity commission some voter-roll information in accordance with state law.

Alton Dillard, a spokesperson for the Denver Elections Division, said 180 people have withdrawn their registration in the county since July 3. When compared to the eight people who withdrew their registration from June 26-29, it marks a 2,150 percent increase, according to Dillard.

Haley McKean, a spokeswoman with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorders Office said at least 160 people had withdrawn their registrations since July 1. She added that “dozens” of others had made their voter registration confidential.

The Adams County Clerk’s Office said “about 30 to 40” people were withdrawing their registrations each day over the past week. The Douglas County Clerk’s Office says it hasn’t had anyone withdraw their registration, however.

The Daily Camera: Tax extension in focus as Boulder mulls muni ballot measures

If renewed in November at its current rate, the soon-to-expire tax that funds Boulder’s effort to form a municipal electric utility would generate a projected $6.3 million over the next three years.

That amount would be roughly $10.2 million short of what staff working on the municipalization project anticipates it would need through 2020, a memo from staff to the City Council stated.

Future funding and its potential mechanisms will be discussed during a council study session Tuesday on ballot measures related to municipalization, at least two of which are expected to reach voters in November.