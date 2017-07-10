Wisconsin in focus: Man fined $500 for mowing grass at historic cemetery

WISN 12: Man fined $500 for mowing grass at historic cemetery

A Franklin man was issued a $500 fine last month for mowing the grass at a cemetery where two Civil War soldiers are buried.

Muskego Police responded to Luther Parker Cemetery June 20 and found 64-year-old Jordan Wenzel Sr. of Franklin mowing. Wenzel told the officer he did not have permission to cut the grass but had heard a television report about a dispute over tall grass at the cemetery and decided to help out.

“I heard everybody saying it needs to be cut, it needs to be cut. Why doesn’t someone get a mower and cut it?” he said to WISN 12 News.

The officer said Wenzel immediately complied when told to stop mowing. Police later issued Wenzel a citation carrying a $500 fine for violating a city park regulation.

“It will cost me more to fight it than pay for it,” said Wenzel, who maintains he was just trying to help.

WKOW: Late-night food vendors could suffer if proposed ordinance passes

Leia Boers’ food cart, Leia’s Lunchbox, is a late-night favorite for UW students.

“There’s been nights where I haven’t been able to close my window until 4:15, 4:30 in the morning,” Boers said.

But a proposed ordinance making its way through city hall could hinder their after hours noshing at their favorite food cart.

The proposal, introduced by Mayor Paul Soglin, would change the closing time for late night food vendors like Leia’s Lunchbox from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m. Under current law, street vendors holding a late night vending license and a site assignment in one of the five late night vending areas can sell food from vending carts from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

“It’s going to hurt. Right now, the bars close right around 2 o’clock. So I’m able to get all of the customers and then get the employees. If the bars are closing at 2:30 a.m., the customers aren’t going to make it to the food carts until 3 o’clock. If we’re shutting our windows as they’re walking up, what do we do? We don’t have a business,” Boers said.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Foxconn forces Wisconsin to confront acute shortage of automation-age tech workers

If Foxconn Technology Corp. builds a multibillion-dollar “smart factory” in southeastern Wisconsin, it could mean the equivalent of creating an industrial complex not seen since the heydays of A.O. Smith and Allis-Chalmers.

At their peak in the last century, each of the legendary Milwaukee-area industrial behemoths employed 10,000 workers or more.

Neither of their campuses exist any longer. And neither do the sort of rank-and-file lunch pail jobs that those titans once championed.

Foxconn is expected to require troops of high-end systems engineers who can operate robots, artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art automation systems.

If a Foxconn deal moves ahead, the region would need to move with Manhattan Project-like urgency to mount a come-from-behind retraining and recruitment campaign for automation-savvy workers, according to a consensus of workforce experts