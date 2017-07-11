Colorado in Focus: Colorado’s “Amazon tax” law is now in effect

Colorado’s “Amazon tax” law is now in effect. Here’s what it means for shoppers and big sellers.

What it means for online retailers Chiefly, more paperwork — assuming retailers don’t simply give in and collect sales taxes, instead. Large online sellers that don’t collect are now required to send customers a notice every time they buy something explaining that they may owe what’s called a use tax — essentially, sales tax that wasn’t collected at the time of purchase.

Colorado’s New K-12 Financial Transparency Website Gets Mixed Reviews

Which local school district spends the most money per student? How about the least? Which district gets the most federal funding? The answers can be found on a new website the Colorado Department of Education has launched.

A US oil drilling recovery is taking off far beyond Texas and shale country