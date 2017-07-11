Pennsylvania in Focus: Pennsylvania Budget Takes Effect Amid Fight Over Funding It

In a series of alleged incidents reminiscent of the state’s infamous Porngate scandal, a Pennsylvania judge is accused of viewing sexually explicit images and videos in plain view of judicial staffers.

A complaint filed by the Judicial Conduct Board last week charges Monroe County Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Muth with engaging in conduct “so extreme that it brought disrepute upon the judicial office itself.”

Between 2006-2013, three separate law clerks reported walking into Muth’s office and noticing pornographic material on Muth’s computer, according to the complaint.