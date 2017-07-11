Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin’s state budget takes $51 million hit — thanks to Illinois

Wisconsin’s state budget takes $51 million hit — thanks to Illinois

Illinois put in place a budget last week that raises taxes by $5 billion and that will have an effect on Wisconsin’s budget.

Each year, Wisconsin makes payments to Illinois to make up for the fact that more Badger State residents work and owe income taxes in Illinois than the reverse. This reciprocity agreement allows border-crossing workers in each state to file just one state income tax return.

The Wisconsin workers who commute to businesses in Chicago and other Illinois cities will now owe more in taxes to that state, meaning that in the short term, Wisconsin will have to pay more to Illinois to maintain the reciprocity agreement.