Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin’s state budget takes $51 million hit — thanks to Illinois

Wisconsin’s state budget takes $51 million hit — thanks to Illinois
Illinois put in place a budget last week that raises taxes by $5 billion and that will have an effect on Wisconsin’s budget.
Each year, Wisconsin makes payments to Illinois to make up for the fact that more Badger State residents work and owe income taxes in Illinois than the reverse. This reciprocity agreement allows border-crossing workers in each state to file just one state income tax return.
The Wisconsin workers who commute to businesses in Chicago and other Illinois cities will now owe more in taxes to that state, meaning that in the short term, Wisconsin will have to pay more to Illinois to maintain the reciprocity agreement.
Wisconsin legislation seeks to benefit for-profit wedding business on St. Croix River bluff
Four Wisconsin legislators want to help a Somerset family use its scenic blufftop property on the St. Croix River, which is protected by state and federal laws, for a wedding business.
The 284-acre property near Somerset, owned by Family First Farms, was intended as a “premier wedding destination” until a judge ruled last August that owner Jeremy Hansen and his family hadn’t complied with zoning codes.
Some of the land falls within the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, which is a national park. It’s also subject to laws that govern use of riverfront land under the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
Trump election fraud commission hits pause on voter data request to Wisconsin, other states
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will not release any voter data to President Donald Trump’s election fraud commission until a lawsuit against the federal commission is resolved, a state official said Monday.
Wisconsin officials had previously said they couldn’t legally share some of that data — now they’re saying they’ll hold off for now on sharing any of it.