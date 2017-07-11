Florida in focus: South Florida Water Management District to propose tax cut

South Florida Water Management District to propose tax cut; Audubon to oppose

When the South Florida Water Management District board considers cutting taxes Thursday, they’ll hear opposition from environmentalists who say the agency needs all the money it can get to help pay for water projects.

The board is scheduled to vote on a tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year and a property tax rate to help fund it. Specifically, the board will be asked to either maintain the current tax rate or approve a “rollback.”

Rollback means cutting taxes to the point where the lower rate generates the same amount of revenue as the previous year because of increased property values and new construction.

In each of the last six years, the district has recommended cuts, and the board has complied — although it took two votes in 2015.