Michigan in focus: Michigan House passes tax breaks for companies that add jobs

Michigan House passes tax breaks for companies that add jobs
Qualified companies that create at least 250 jobs in Michigan would receive tax incentives under legislation passed in a crucial vote by the House on Wednesday, setting the stage for final Senate approval later in the day.
Gov. Rick Snyder is pushing for passage of the “Good Jobs” tax breaks this summer, as Michigan tries to persuade Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn to build a 5,000-employee plant in the state.
The main bill passed 71-35, with a mix of Republican and Democratic support.
Michigan church treasurer jailed for embezzling more than $40K
A church treasurer in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after more than $40,000 in church funds was reported missing.
The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports 34-year-old Cecily Cogswell-Finehout of Benton Harbor also was ordered last month to pay $42,055 in restitution for embezzling from the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Coloma, where she was treasurer for two years.
Flood watch in effect for parts of southeast Michigan
Periods of heavy rain are expected over the next 24 hours, and a flood watch will remain in effect this evening through Thursday morning throughout parts of southeast Michigan, according to the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township.
The area affected includes Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.
The National Weather Service’s website reports that heavy rains will be possible this evening until early Thursday, with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour likely with thunderstorm activity.