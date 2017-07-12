Michigan in focus: Michigan House passes tax breaks for companies that add jobs

Michigan House passes tax breaks for companies that add jobs

Qualified companies that create at least 250 jobs in Michigan would receive tax incentives under legislation passed in a crucial vote by the House on Wednesday, setting the stage for final Senate approval later in the day.

Gov. Rick Snyder is pushing for passage of the “Good Jobs” tax breaks this summer, as Michigan tries to persuade Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn to build a 5,000-employee plant in the state.

The main bill passed 71-35, with a mix of Republican and Democratic support.