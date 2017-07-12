Wisconsin in focus: Federal Appeals Court Upholds Wisconsin Right-To-Work Law

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Wisconsin Right-To-Work Law

The law prohibits businesses and unions from reaching agreements that require all workers to pay union dues. Unions maintain the law enables nonunion members to receive free representation. The International Union of Operating Engineers filed a lawsuit last year alleging that amounts to an unconstitutional taking.

Come Sept. 30, the five Brennan’s Market stores and its New Glarus production facility will close. The move will put 150 people out of work and bring to an end a 75 year-old company that found its business model out of date in the highly competitive grocery industry that offers up many of the same products and hundreds more that a Brennan’s does not.

When the recession hit in 2008, the company, like most retailers felt the effects. But as business began to climb for other companies as the recession faded, Brennan’s sales remained flat. And now, after nearly 10 years of struggle, Tim Culhane, who purchased the company in 2014 from Skip Brennan, has made the difficult choice to close the business and sell the assets and real estate.