Colorado in focus: Prosecutors consider retrial of former Colorado sheriff

Prosecutors are considering whether to retry a former Colorado sheriff accused of abusing his power.

A judge declared a partial mistrial Monday after jurors found former El Paso County sheriff Terry Maketa not guilty of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and official misconduct. They deadlocked on four other charges, including felony counts of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion.

The former lawman was accused of trying to undermine the credibility of three deputies and threatening to terminate a $5.3 million contract with the jail’s health provider if it did not fire an employee who refused to support then-Undersheriff Paula Presley’s candidacy to succeed him.