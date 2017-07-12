Colorado in focus: Prosecutors consider retrial of former Colorado sheriff

Prosecutors are considering whether to retry a former Colorado sheriff accused of abusing his power.
A judge declared a partial mistrial Monday after jurors found former El Paso County sheriff Terry Maketa not guilty of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and official misconduct. They deadlocked on four other charges, including felony counts of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion.
The former lawman was accused of trying to undermine the credibility of three deputies and threatening to terminate a $5.3 million contract with the jail’s health provider if it did not fire an employee who refused to support then-Undersheriff Paula Presley’s candidacy to succeed him.
Struggling Gymboree to close 7 Colorado stores
Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, has released the locations of the 350 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring, including seven in Colorado.
Gymboree’s website currently lists eight stores and outlet locations in metro Denver, three in Fort Collins-Loveland, two in Colorado Springs, and one each in Summit County and Grand Junction.
All told, the San Francisco company has about 1,300 stores.
Colorado Democrat blasts Donald Trump’s voter-fraud commission in joining secretary of state race
A Democratic candidate for the state’s top elections job is calling Donald Trump’s voter fraud panel “a sham commission” and blasting Secretary of State Wayne Williams for his “rash decision” to comply.
“We need to call the commission what it is and be very careful about how we are dealing with the commission,” said Jena Griswold, a former voting rights attorney for the Obama campaign and member of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s administration.