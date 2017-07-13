Wisconsin in focus: Lawmaker: ’99 percent’ sure craft brewery changes dead

Wisconsin Lawmaker: ’99 percent’ sure craft brewery changes dead
A proposal that would require breweries and wineries to stop selling their products on-site and instead work through distributors is probably going nowhere, a key Republican lawmaker said Wednesday.Craft brewers and wineries were outraged last month when a mysterious memo emerged detailing a plan that would require them to work through distributors rather than sell their products directly to customers in on-site tap and tasting rooms. The brewers and wineries feared the proposal would force them to pay exorbitant fees to distributors and the Legislature’s finance committee would slip the plan into the state budget on its last night of work on the spending plan.
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has charged a Hartford therapist as part of a national health care fraud takedown.
Schimel said in a news release Thursday that the state Justice Department has filed 10 felony counts of medical assistance fraud against Sharon N. Medina in Dane County Circuit Court. Schimel said Medina allegedly fabricated dates of service and submitted claims for services that weren’t delivered between 2013 and 2015 when she was a Medicaid provider.
In front of New Richmond City Council members and staff Monday, July 10, Police Chief Craig Yehlik recognized three of his officers for going above and beyond the call of duty in responding to a potentially life threatening domestic disturbance June 12.
Chief Yehlik presented each officer with a letter of commendation, which read in part, “I want to commend all of you for your heroic efforts on this date to insure a mother and her children were safe. I also want to commend you for your restraint in your use of force when all other tactics had failed to gain voluntary compliance from this suspect. Even as the suspect continued to threaten you with death you were all calm and acted appropriately within the scope of State Law and Department Policy.”