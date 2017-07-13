Pennsylvania in focus: Audit: Pennsylvania isn’t evaluating addiction programs

Audit: Pennsylvania isn’t evaluating addiction programs
Pennsylvania state government is not measuring the effectiveness of many of its addiction treatment programs that can be helpful in the fight against the epidemic of heroin and prescription drug overdoses, auditors said Thursday.
The audit launched last year by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale recommends that three state agencies — the departments of Human Services, Corrections and Drug and Alcohol Programs — do more to assess whether their addiction treatment programs are successful in curing people. It also warns that more money is needed to fund the effort.
A free-ranging deer in Clearfield County has been confirmed as having chronic wasting disease, the Pennsylvania Game Commission revealed in announcing a news conference about the incident for noon today at the commission’s Harrisburg headquarters.
The diseased buck was killed in an area of the state where CWD was detected previously, but only in deer in two captive deer enclosures.
Flash flood watch issued for Western Pennsylvania
A flash flood watch has been issued for the eight-county Pittsburgh region for Thursday and Friday as more heavy rain moves in.
The National Weather Service says Western Pennsylvania could get upwards of 1½ inches of rain through Friday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are going to be the norm heading into the weekend, with high temperatures in the low 80s. The precipitation could be heavy at times, the Weather Service warns.