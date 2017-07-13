Pennsylvania in focus: Audit: Pennsylvania isn’t evaluating addiction programs

Audit: Pennsylvania isn’t evaluating addiction programs

Pennsylvania state government is not measuring the effectiveness of many of its addiction treatment programs that can be helpful in the fight against the epidemic of heroin and prescription drug overdoses, auditors said Thursday.

The audit launched last year by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale recommends that three state agencies — the departments of Human Services, Corrections and Drug and Alcohol Programs — do more to assess whether their addiction treatment programs are successful in curing people. It also warns that more money is needed to fund the effort.