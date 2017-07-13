Colorado in focus: Colorado online want ads dip; here are metro Denver’s 49 highest-paying jobs

Colorado Medicaid system data breach potentially exposed private information of 822 people

The technology company at the center of an ongoing Medicaid payment fiasco in Colorado now says a system glitch might have inadvertently shared the private health information of 822 people.

The problem revealed Thursday comes after months of complaints about DXC Technology’s failure to reimburse doctors, therapists and others who care for needy and disabled Coloradans.

The state Medicaid department contracted with DXC Technology to run its revamped payment system. It went live on March 1, and immediately health care providers who care for people with Medicaid government insurance complained their requests for reimbursement were denied or stalled. Small therapists’ and doctors’ offices were forced to take out loans, borrowing against their homes or on their credit cards in order to pay their employees.