Colorado in focus: Colorado online want ads dip; here are metro Denver’s 49 highest-paying jobs

Colorado Medicaid system data breach potentially exposed private information of 822 people
The technology company at the center of an ongoing Medicaid payment fiasco in Colorado now says a system glitch might have inadvertently shared the private health information of 822 people.
The problem revealed Thursday comes after months of complaints about DXC Technology’s failure to reimburse doctors, therapists and others who care for needy and disabled Coloradans.
The state Medicaid department contracted with DXC Technology to run its revamped payment system. It went live on March 1, and immediately health care providers who care for people with Medicaid government insurance complained their requests for reimbursement were denied or stalled. Small therapists’ and doctors’ offices were forced to take out loans, borrowing against their homes or on their credit cards in order to pay their employees.
Colorado online want ads dip; here are metro Denver’s 49 highest-paying jobs
Colorado lost 2,500 online advertisements to fill jobs in June, ending a three-month streak of increases in help-wanted ads statewide.
Colorado’s unduplicated online want ads declined to 119,200 in June. The net decrease of 2,500 help-wanted ads in the state followed gains of 3,700 in May, 700 in April and 2,000 in March.
Over the last 12 months, Colorado online want ads have declined by 3,400, according to Conference Board data.
Why ‘Colorado’ is on your Budweiser can
You can now tell when a Budweiser was made at the Fort Collins brewery.
Parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev introduced personalized Budweiser cans featuring the 11 states that house their breweries.
Colorado and its Centennial State nickname will run across special Fort Collins-produced Budweiser cans through September.