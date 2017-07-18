Colorado in focus: Colorado’s resorts, hurting for workers, applaud one-time increase in visas but push for complete overhaul

Denver Post: Colorado’s resorts, hurting for workers, applaud one-time increase in visas but push for complete overhaul

The ski resort industry on Monday celebrated Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly’s approval of a one-time increase in the number of H-2B visas for seasonal workers, but the bump in temporary employees likely will be gone by the time ski season arrives.

“This is an ongoing battle. We won this battle, but the ongoing war continues,” said Dave Byrd, the director of regulatory affairs for the National Ski Areas Association, which sent a letter this spring to Kelly urging him to grow the number of allowed temporary worker visas. “We are going to continue to hit up Congress for more access to foreign workers because Americans want year-round jobs that come with benefits and we have a lot of seasonal business and need more access to labor.”

As unemployment levels across the country plummet, the resort industry joins amusement park and golf course operators, landscaping and forestry companies and fisheries among seasonal businesses calling for Congress to increase the number of annual H-2B visas beyond the cap of 66,000. Kelly, who had received discretionary authority from Congress to temporarily increase the number of worker visas for nonfarm workers, announced Monday he was adding 15,000 H-2B visas for fiscal 2017.

ABC 7: Colorado lawmakers react to Senate’s second health care stall

Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation are reacting to the latest stall to the GOP’s effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

The Senate bill was fatally wounded Monday night when two more Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas, announced their opposition to the legislation. Next steps, if any, were not immediately clear.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, is calling for a bipartisan approach to fixing the country’s health care system.

“It’s now time for a bipartisan process that will lead to a bill that is actually responsive to Americans & fixes our health care system,” Bennet tweeted Monday.

ABC 7: 5 reasons Colorado car insurance rates are about to skyrocket

Insurance experts say Colorado drivers are seeing or are about to see massive car insurance rate increases.

Carole Walker with the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association said drivers can expect at least a 15% spike, and a lot of the factors are out of our control.

Here are the five reasons she said rates are going up …