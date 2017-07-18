Pennsylvania in focus: Budget deadlock politics the first act in Pennsylvania governor race

The Morning Call: Budget deadlock politics the first act in Pa. governor race

Call it the first act of the governor’s race.

The slow-motion arc of Pennsylvania’s budget negotiations — with a backdrop of a huge deficit, potential credit downgrade and two-week-old deadlock — has served as a sort of first debate stage for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the would-be contenders hoping to contest Wolf’s re-election bid next year.

It is an early opportunity to boost their candidacies, and hurt an opponent, in a setting being watched closely by insiders.

The material is rich: Wolf unsuccessfully sought to get the huge Republican House majority to sign on to a tax increase that Wolf said would be big enough to avert another downgrade to Pennsylvania’s battered credit rating.

ABC 6: New proposal would increase prison sentences for Pennsylvania heroin dealers

There’s a new proposal to increase the prison time for Pennsylvania’s heroin dealers.

Republican State Representative James Santora introduced the bill Thursday with the support of the law enforcement community.

The measure calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for a first-time heroin offender.

“These guys that sell heroin are murderers. Pure and simple. I use the buzz word purveyors of death, but they’re murderers. And they’ve got to be treated, take the kid gloves off, whack them, put them in jail where they belong,” Upper Darby Police Chief

That same bill would also mandate harsher penalties for drug deliveries that result in serious harm.

The Patriot News: 90 billion: The number of times hackers have tried to infiltrate Pa. computer systems

Hackers last year made more than 90 billion cyber intrusion attempts against the Commonwealth, according to a state official. As a security precaution the state is withholding information on the number of attempts against specific applications.

Wanda Murren, press secretary for the state Department of State, said that such disclosure could potentially provide useful information to hackers and draw attention to the application, resulting in even more intrusion attempts.

“As for our efforts to guard against hacking, like other mission-critical systems and data, Pennsylvania protects its voter registration system with a cybersecurity program based upon industry best practices and careful protection,” Murren explained in an email to PennLive.

Across the country, local and state election systems remain under scrutiny amid reports that scores of them were compromised during the election.